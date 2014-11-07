Memory allocation debugging with glibc – heap consistency checks

Although there are many great tools to debug memory allocation errors, like Valgrind or Electric Fence, sometimes these tools aren’t available or it’s not feasible to use them. In this post I want to show you a debugging technique that doesn’t require any other software beside GNU C library. All of the examples were created and ran on a standard x86-64 machine.

GNU C library provides malloc(), free() and other related routines for dynamic memory allocation. Alongside malloc() and friends, glibc features two very interesting mechanisms to help finding common dynamic memory allocation errors.

In the previous article I presented the methods for memory allocation tracing. Today, I want to show you an another technique that helps to catch some common memory allocation and usage errors like off by one (overflow and underflow) or double free errors.

An overview of the Heap Consistency Checking feature.

The heap consistency checking feature consists of the following functions:

int mcheck (void (*abortfunc)(enum mcheck_status status))

(void (*abortfunc)(enum mcheck_status status)) int mcheck_pedantic (void (*abortfunc)(enum mcheck_status status))

(void (*abortfunc)(enum mcheck_status status)) void mcheck_check_all (void)

(void) enum mcheck_status mprobe(void *ptr)

To enable heap consistency checking, you have to call mcheck() before the first malloc() call. What mcheck() does is that it installs a set of debugging hooks for malloc() and friends. This function must be called before the first malloc/calloc call because is would be unsafe to provide this functionality when malloc is already in use. Even if you do call mcheck() after malloc(), it won’t install the hooks and will just return -1, indicating an error. For security reasons, this feature will be disabled by the dynamic runtime linker for set-user-ID and set-group-ID applications. If you really want to enable heap consistency check for these applications, create /etc/suid-debug file.

The mcheck_pedantic() function behaves same as mcheck(), but forces checks on all allocated blocks upon calling any of the malloc() family functions. This will slow things down considerably.

If the library detects an inconsistency on the heap, the abort function provided by abortfunc pointer is called with the status parameter indicating what type of heap violation was detected. Should you supply NULL to the mcheck()/mcheck_pedantic(), a default abort function will be called, printing an error message to the stderr and aborting the process.

Of course, you can trigger the consistency check on demand, but mcheck() must be called beforehand. The mcheck_check_all() function issues the check on all allocated blocks immediately, whereas mprobe(void *ptr) function issues the check on a given memory block, returning an enum mcheck_status value as the result. The result can have the following values:

MCHECK_DISABLED – heap consistency checking is disabled due to mcheck() not being called prior to the first memory allocation function call.

MCHECK_OK – no inconsistency detected

MCHECK_HEAD – memory before the tested block was overwritten

MCHECK_TAIL – memory after the tested block was overwritten

MCHECK_FREE – block was freed more than once

“How does this stuff work, anyway?”, you might ask :). Well… 😉

If the HCC is enabled, every allocated memory block is “guarded” by certain known magic numbers both before and after the block. The data before and after the block is compared with these magic numbers during the check – which occurs in the free() function hook. An error is reported if these values differ. The double-free situation is checked in the free() function hook as well – when the block is freed for the first time, it is filled with certain magic numbers as well. If free() is called again, the contents of the block is compared to those magic numbers before it is actually freed. If these numbers match – an error is reported.

Using Heap Consistency Checking with your applications.

Let’s see how it works in some real life scenarios, then. This is the first listing:

Listing 1. A classic off-by-one situation #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #define ARRSIZE (30) struct somedata { int someint; char p; }; int main(void) { struct somedata* p_somedata = (struct somedata*)malloc(ARRSIZE*sizeof(struct somedata)); for (int i=0; i<=ARRSIZE; ++i) { p_somedata[i].someint = 123; } free(p_somedata); return 0; } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #define ARRSIZE (30) struct somedata { int someint ; char p ; } ; int main ( void ) { struct somedata * p_somedata = ( struct somedata * ) malloc ( ARRSIZE * sizeof ( struct somedata ) ) ; for ( int i = 0 ; i <= ARRSIZE ; ++ i ) { p_somedata [ i ] . someint = 123 ; } free ( p_somedata ) ; return 0 ; }

This little piece of code has a classic off-by-one error at the highlighted line. Again, it is quite obvious here, but in the real life situations, it is not so easy to spot. The worst thing about it is that this code will run just fine:

Compilation and execution of the listing 1 1 2 3 [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ gcc - std = c99 - Wall - pedantic - o hcc01 hcc01 . c [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ . / hcc01 [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $

See? No problems whatsoever ;).

Now, let’s add the heap consistency check to that one:

Listing 2 is a Listing 1 with the HCC enabled #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #include <mcheck.h> #define ARRSIZE (30) struct somedata { int someint; char p; }; int main(void) { int ret = mcheck(NULL); if (ret) { fprintf(stderr, "mcheck() failed!n"); exit(EXIT_FAILURE); } struct somedata* p_somedata = (struct somedata*)malloc(ARRSIZE*sizeof(struct somedata)); for (int i=0; i<=ARRSIZE; ++i) { p_somedata[i].someint = 123; } free(p_somedata); return 0; } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #include <mcheck.h> #define ARRSIZE (30) struct somedata { int someint ; char p ; } ; int main ( void ) { int ret = mcheck ( NULL ) ; if ( ret ) { fprintf ( stderr , "mcheck() failed!n" ) ; exit ( EXIT_FAILURE ) ; } struct somedata * p_somedata = ( struct somedata * ) malloc ( ARRSIZE * sizeof ( struct somedata ) ) ; for ( int i = 0 ; i <= ARRSIZE ; ++ i ) { p_somedata [ i ] . someint = 123 ; } free ( p_somedata ) ; return 0 ; }

Next, compile and run it:

Compile and run hcc02 [cristos@tesla hcc]$ gcc -std=c99 -Wall -pedantic -o hcc02 hcc02.c [cristos@tesla hcc]$ ./hcc02 memory clobbered past end of allocated block Aborted (core dumped) [cristos@tesla hcc]$ 1 2 3 4 5 [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ gcc - std = c99 - Wall - pedantic - o hcc02 hcc02 . c [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ . / hcc02 memory clobbered past end of allocated block Aborted ( core dumped ) [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $

Bingo! Now you can see that something is wrong. The library has aborted the application because it has found an inconstistency on the heap! If we compile this program with debugging information (by adding the -g switch), we will be able to pinpoint the offending memory block by debugging the core dump. I can take the following steps to do this on my system (Arch Linux):

Debugging a core dump created by aborting due to a heap inconsistency [cristos@tesla hcc]$ coredumpctl gdb PID: 1357 (hcc02) UID: 1000 (cristos) GID: 1000 (cristos) Signal: 6 (ABRT) Timestamp: Fri 2014-11-07 22:26:21 CET (52s ago) Command Line: ./hcc02 Executable: /home/cristos/devel/hcc/hcc02 Control Group: /user.slice/user-1000.slice/session-c1.scope Unit: session-c1.scope Slice: user-1000.slice Session: c1 Owner UID: 1000 (cristos) Boot ID: cd73e42cf2054510a732d2b5d2bc9156 Machine ID: dc87690e5b1c40afba59d4ef767032b1 Hostname: tesla Coredump: /var/lib/systemd/coredump/core.hcc02.1000.cd73e42cf2054510a732d2b5d2bc9156.1357.1415395581000000.xz Message: Process 1357 (hcc02) of user 1000 dumped core. GNU gdb (GDB) 7.8 Copyright (C) 2014 Free Software Foundation, Inc. License GPLv3+: GNU GPL version 3 or later <http://gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html> This is free software: you are free to change and redistribute it. There is NO WARRANTY, to the extent permitted by law. Type "show copying" and "show warranty" for details. This GDB was configured as "x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu". Type "show configuration" for configuration details. For bug reporting instructions, please see: <http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/bugs/>. Find the GDB manual and other documentation resources online at: <http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/documentation/>. For help, type "help". Type "apropos word" to search for commands related to "word"... Reading symbols from /home/cristos/devel/hcc/hcc02...done. [New LWP 1357] warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Core was generated by `./hcc02'. Program terminated with signal SIGABRT, Aborted. #0 0x00007f649d7a6967 in raise () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 (gdb) bt #0 0x00007f649d7a6967 in raise () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #1 0x00007f649d7a7d3a in abort () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #2 0x00007f649d7e6413 in __libc_message () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #3 0x00007f649d7e643e in __libc_fatal () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #4 0x00007f649d7f1875 in mabort () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #5 0x00007f649d7f1928 in checkhdr.part () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #6 0x00007f649d7f1d51 in freehook () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #7 0x00000000004006f0 in main () at hcc02.c:30 (gdb) list hcc02.c:30 25 for (int i=0; i<=ARRSIZE; ++i) 26 { 27 p_somedata[i].someint = 123; 28 } 29 30 free(p_somedata); 31 32 return 0; 33 } 34 (gdb) q [cristos@tesla hcc]$ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ coredumpctl gdb PID : 1357 ( hcc02 ) UID : 1000 ( cristos ) GID : 1000 ( cristos ) Signal : 6 ( ABRT ) Timestamp : Fri 2014 - 11 - 07 22 : 26 : 21 CET ( 52s ago ) Command Line : . / hcc02 Executable : / home / cristos / devel / hcc / hcc02 Control Group : / user . slice / user - 1000.slice / session - c1 . scope Unit : session - c1 . scope Slice : user - 1000.slice Session : c1 Owner UID : 1000 ( cristos ) Boot ID : cd73e42cf2054510a732d2b5d2bc9156 Machine ID : dc87690e5b1c40afba59d4ef767032b1 Hostname : tesla Coredump : / var / lib / systemd / coredump / core . hcc02 . 1000.cd73e42cf2054510a732d2b5d2bc9156.1357.1415395581000000.xz Message : Process 1357 ( hcc02 ) of user 1000 dumped core . GNU gdb ( GDB ) 7.8 Copyright ( C ) 2014 Free Software Foundation , Inc . License GPLv3 + : GNU GPL version 3 or later < http : //gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html> This is free software : you are free to change and redistribute it . There is NO WARRANTY , to the extent permitted by law . Type "show copying" and "show warranty" for details . This GDB was configured as "x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu" . Type "show configuration" for configuration details . For bug reporting instructions , please see : < http : //www.gnu.org/software/gdb/bugs/>. Find the GDB manual and other documentation resources online at : < http : //www.gnu.org/software/gdb/documentation/>. For help , type "help" . Type "apropos word" to search for commands related to "word" . . . Reading symbols from / home / cristos / devel / hcc / hcc02 . . . done . [ New LWP 1357 ] warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Core was generated by ` . / hcc02 ' . Program terminated with signal SIGABRT , Aborted . #0 0x00007f649d7a6967 in raise () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 ( gdb ) bt #0 0x00007f649d7a6967 in raise () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #1 0x00007f649d7a7d3a in abort () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #2 0x00007f649d7e6413 in __libc_message () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #3 0x00007f649d7e643e in __libc_fatal () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #4 0x00007f649d7f1875 in mabort () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #5 0x00007f649d7f1928 in checkhdr.part () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #6 0x00007f649d7f1d51 in freehook () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 #7 0x00000000004006f0 in main () at hcc02.c:30 ( gdb ) list hcc02 . c : 30 25 for ( int i = 0 ; i <= ARRSIZE ; ++ i ) 26 { 27 p_somedata [ i ] . someint = 123 ; 28 } 29 30 free ( p_somedata ) ; 31 32 return 0 ; 33 } 34 ( gdb ) q [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $

You can tell from the backtrace that the application was aborted at the 30th line of the hcc02.c file (Listing 2). This is the place when we call free() to release the offending block. Then the freehook() function was called. This is the hook function (a handler) for free() installed by the mcheck(). The checkhdr() performed the check on the soon-to-be freed block. Obviously, this check did not succeed, therefore the abort function was called. Since we didn’t provide the user abort function, library called the default one – which is mabort(). This one eventually called the function which printed the error message and raised the SIGABRT signal.

Other methods of enabling the HCC.

There are other ways to enable heap consistency checking. These are most useful when you can’t or don’t want to modify your application source code.

First one is to link the application to the mcheck library by using -lmcheck linker option. Let’s compile the Listing 1 with this option to see how it works:

[cristos@tesla hcc]$ gcc -std=c99 -Wall -pedantic -o hcc01 hcc01.c [cristos@tesla hcc]$ ./hcc01 [cristos@tesla hcc]$ gcc -std=c99 -Wall -pedantic -o hcc01 hcc01.c -lmcheck [cristos@tesla hcc]$ ./hcc01 memory clobbered past end of allocated block Aborted (core dumped) [cristos@tesla hcc]$ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ gcc - std = c99 - Wall - pedantic - o hcc01 hcc01 . c [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ . / hcc01 [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ gcc - std = c99 - Wall - pedantic - o hcc01 hcc01 . c - lmcheck [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ . / hcc01 memory clobbered past end of allocated block Aborted ( core dumped ) [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $

Recompiling with -lmcheck caused the application to behave in the same manner as we’d added the mcheck() with the default abort function (as seen above).

Second one is to set the MALLOC_CHECK_ environment variable (mind the trailing underscore!). The value of this variable is a 3-bit bitmask that controls the feature behavior upon finding an inconsistency. Bit 0 enables a detailed information about the error, bit 1 controls whether the process should be aborted or continued. If both of these bits are set, the process backtrace and memory map is printed before terminating the process. Bit 2 controls the verbosity of the message printed if bit 0 is set. Let’s use the Listing 1 program with different possible values of MALLOC_CHECK_:

MALLOC_CHECK_ presentation [cristos@tesla hcc]$ gcc -std=c99 -Wall -pedantic -o hcc01 hcc01.c [cristos@tesla hcc]$ MALLOC_CHECK_=1 ./hcc01 *** Error in `./hcc01': free(): invalid pointer: 0x0000000000d23010 *** [cristos@tesla hcc]$ MALLOC_CHECK_=2 ./hcc01 Aborted (core dumped) [cristos@tesla hcc]$ MALLOC_CHECK_=3 ./hcc01 *** Error in `./hcc01': free(): invalid pointer: 0x0000000001925010 *** ======= Backtrace: ========= /usr/lib/libc.so.6(+0x7340e)[0x7f190219740e] /usr/lib/libc.so.6(+0x7884e)[0x7f190219c84e] ./hcc01[0x400595] /usr/lib/libc.so.6(__libc_start_main+0xf0)[0x7f1902144040] ./hcc01[0x400479] ======= Memory map: ======== 00400000-00401000 r-xp 00000000 08:04 6825066 /home/cristos/devel/hcc/hcc01 00600000-00601000 rw-p 00000000 08:04 6825066 /home/cristos/devel/hcc/hcc01 01925000-01946000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 [heap] 7f1901f0e000-7f1901f24000 r-xp 00000000 08:03 1053034 /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 7f1901f24000-7f1902123000 ---p 00016000 08:03 1053034 /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 7f1902123000-7f1902124000 rw-p 00015000 08:03 1053034 /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 7f1902124000-7f19022bd000 r-xp 00000000 08:03 1049773 /usr/lib/libc-2.20.so 7f19022bd000-7f19024bd000 ---p 00199000 08:03 1049773 /usr/lib/libc-2.20.so 7f19024bd000-7f19024c1000 r--p 00199000 08:03 1049773 /usr/lib/libc-2.20.so 7f19024c1000-7f19024c3000 rw-p 0019d000 08:03 1049773 /usr/lib/libc-2.20.so 7f19024c3000-7f19024c7000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 7f19024c7000-7f19024e9000 r-xp 00000000 08:03 1049749 /usr/lib/ld-2.20.so 7f19026a6000-7f19026a9000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 7f19026e7000-7f19026e8000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 7f19026e8000-7f19026e9000 r--p 00021000 08:03 1049749 /usr/lib/ld-2.20.so 7f19026e9000-7f19026ea000 rw-p 00022000 08:03 1049749 /usr/lib/ld-2.20.so 7f19026ea000-7f19026eb000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 7fff18a6a000-7fff18a8b000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 [stack] 7fff18bd8000-7fff18bda000 r--p 00000000 00:00 0 [vvar] 7fff18bda000-7fff18bdc000 r-xp 00000000 00:00 0 [vdso] ffffffffff600000-ffffffffff601000 r-xp 00000000 00:00 0 [vsyscall] Aborted (core dumped) [cristos@tesla hcc]$ MALLOC_CHECK_=5 ./hcc01 free(): invalid pointer [cristos@tesla hcc]$ MALLOC_CHECK_=6 ./hcc01 Aborted (core dumped) [cristos@tesla hcc]$ MALLOC_CHECK_=7 ./hcc01 free(): invalid pointer ======= Backtrace: ========= /usr/lib/libc.so.6(+0x7340e)[0x7fd782ba240e] /usr/lib/libc.so.6(+0x78876)[0x7fd782ba7876] ./hcc01[0x400595] /usr/lib/libc.so.6(__libc_start_main+0xf0)[0x7fd782b4f040] ./hcc01[0x400479] ======= Memory map: ======== 00400000-00401000 r-xp 00000000 08:04 6825066 /home/cristos/devel/hcc/hcc01 00600000-00601000 rw-p 00000000 08:04 6825066 /home/cristos/devel/hcc/hcc01 020aa000-020cb000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 [heap] 7fd782919000-7fd78292f000 r-xp 00000000 08:03 1053034 /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 7fd78292f000-7fd782b2e000 ---p 00016000 08:03 1053034 /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 7fd782b2e000-7fd782b2f000 rw-p 00015000 08:03 1053034 /usr/lib/libgcc_s.so.1 7fd782b2f000-7fd782cc8000 r-xp 00000000 08:03 1049773 /usr/lib/libc-2.20.so 7fd782cc8000-7fd782ec8000 ---p 00199000 08:03 1049773 /usr/lib/libc-2.20.so 7fd782ec8000-7fd782ecc000 r--p 00199000 08:03 1049773 /usr/lib/libc-2.20.so 7fd782ecc000-7fd782ece000 rw-p 0019d000 08:03 1049773 /usr/lib/libc-2.20.so 7fd782ece000-7fd782ed2000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 7fd782ed2000-7fd782ef4000 r-xp 00000000 08:03 1049749 /usr/lib/ld-2.20.so 7fd7830b1000-7fd7830b4000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 7fd7830f2000-7fd7830f3000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 7fd7830f3000-7fd7830f4000 r--p 00021000 08:03 1049749 /usr/lib/ld-2.20.so 7fd7830f4000-7fd7830f5000 rw-p 00022000 08:03 1049749 /usr/lib/ld-2.20.so 7fd7830f5000-7fd7830f6000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 7fffe2fc4000-7fffe2fe5000 rw-p 00000000 00:00 0 [stack] 7fffe2ffc000-7fffe2ffe000 r--p 00000000 00:00 0 [vvar] 7fffe2ffe000-7fffe3000000 r-xp 00000000 00:00 0 [vdso] ffffffffff600000-ffffffffff601000 r-xp 00000000 00:00 0 [vsyscall] Aborted (core dumped) [cristos@tesla hcc]$ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ gcc - std = c99 - Wall - pedantic - o hcc01 hcc01 . c [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ MALLOC_CHECK_ = 1 . / hcc01 * * * Error in ` . / hcc01 ': free(): invalid pointer: 0x0000000000d23010 *** [cristos@tesla hcc]$ MALLOC_CHECK_=2 ./hcc01 Aborted (core dumped) [cristos@tesla hcc]$ MALLOC_CHECK_=3 ./hcc01 *** Error in `./hcc01' : free ( ) : invalid pointer : 0x0000000001925010 * * * === === = Backtrace : === === === / usr / lib / libc . so . 6 ( + 0x7340e ) [ 0x7f190219740e ] / usr / lib / libc . so . 6 ( + 0x7884e ) [ 0x7f190219c84e ] . / hcc01 [ 0x400595 ] / usr / lib / libc . so . 6 ( __libc_start_main + 0xf0 ) [ 0x7f1902144040 ] . / hcc01 [ 0x400479 ] === === = Memory map : === === == 00400000 - 00401000 r - xp 00000000 08 : 04 6825066 / home / cristos / devel / hcc / hcc01 00600000 - 00601000 rw - p 00000000 08 : 04 6825066 / home / cristos / devel / hcc / hcc01 01925000 - 01946000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ heap ] 7f1901f0e000 - 7f1901f24000 r - xp 00000000 08 : 03 1053034 / usr / lib / libgcc_s . so . 1 7f1901f24000 - 7f1902123000 -- - p 00016000 08 : 03 1053034 / usr / lib / libgcc_s . so . 1 7f1902123000 - 7f1902124000 rw - p 00015000 08 : 03 1053034 / usr / lib / libgcc_s . so . 1 7f1902124000 - 7f19022bd000 r - xp 00000000 08 : 03 1049773 / usr / lib / libc - 2.20.so 7f19022bd000 - 7f19024bd000 -- - p 00199000 08 : 03 1049773 / usr / lib / libc - 2.20.so 7f19024bd000 - 7f19024c1000 r -- p 00199000 08 : 03 1049773 / usr / lib / libc - 2.20.so 7f19024c1000 - 7f19024c3000 rw - p 0019d000 08 : 03 1049773 / usr / lib / libc - 2.20.so 7f19024c3000 - 7f19024c7000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 7f19024c7000 - 7f19024e9000 r - xp 00000000 08 : 03 1049749 / usr / lib / ld - 2.20.so 7f19026a6000 - 7f19026a9000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 7f19026e7000 - 7f19026e8000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 7f19026e8000 - 7f19026e9000 r -- p 00021000 08 : 03 1049749 / usr / lib / ld - 2.20.so 7f19026e9000 - 7f19026ea000 rw - p 00022000 08 : 03 1049749 / usr / lib / ld - 2.20.so 7f19026ea000 - 7f19026eb000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 7fff18a6a000 - 7fff18a8b000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ stack ] 7fff18bd8000 - 7fff18bda000 r -- p 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ vvar ] 7fff18bda000 - 7fff18bdc000 r - xp 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ vdso ] ffffffffff600000 - ffffffffff601000 r - xp 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ vsyscall ] Aborted ( core dumped ) [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ MALLOC_CHECK_ = 5 . / hcc01 free ( ) : invalid pointer [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ MALLOC_CHECK_ = 6 . / hcc01 Aborted ( core dumped ) [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $ MALLOC_CHECK_ = 7 . / hcc01 free ( ) : invalid pointer === === = Backtrace : === === === / usr / lib / libc . so . 6 ( + 0x7340e ) [ 0x7fd782ba240e ] / usr / lib / libc . so . 6 ( + 0x78876 ) [ 0x7fd782ba7876 ] . / hcc01 [ 0x400595 ] / usr / lib / libc . so . 6 ( __libc_start_main + 0xf0 ) [ 0x7fd782b4f040 ] . / hcc01 [ 0x400479 ] === === = Memory map : === === == 00400000 - 00401000 r - xp 00000000 08 : 04 6825066 / home / cristos / devel / hcc / hcc01 00600000 - 00601000 rw - p 00000000 08 : 04 6825066 / home / cristos / devel / hcc / hcc01 020aa000 - 020cb000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ heap ] 7fd782919000 - 7fd78292f000 r - xp 00000000 08 : 03 1053034 / usr / lib / libgcc_s . so . 1 7fd78292f000 - 7fd782b2e000 -- - p 00016000 08 : 03 1053034 / usr / lib / libgcc_s . so . 1 7fd782b2e000 - 7fd782b2f000 rw - p 00015000 08 : 03 1053034 / usr / lib / libgcc_s . so . 1 7fd782b2f000 - 7fd782cc8000 r - xp 00000000 08 : 03 1049773 / usr / lib / libc - 2.20.so 7fd782cc8000 - 7fd782ec8000 -- - p 00199000 08 : 03 1049773 / usr / lib / libc - 2.20.so 7fd782ec8000 - 7fd782ecc000 r -- p 00199000 08 : 03 1049773 / usr / lib / libc - 2.20.so 7fd782ecc000 - 7fd782ece000 rw - p 0019d000 08 : 03 1049773 / usr / lib / libc - 2.20.so 7fd782ece000 - 7fd782ed2000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 7fd782ed2000 - 7fd782ef4000 r - xp 00000000 08 : 03 1049749 / usr / lib / ld - 2.20.so 7fd7830b1000 - 7fd7830b4000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 7fd7830f2000 - 7fd7830f3000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 7fd7830f3000 - 7fd7830f4000 r -- p 00021000 08 : 03 1049749 / usr / lib / ld - 2.20.so 7fd7830f4000 - 7fd7830f5000 rw - p 00022000 08 : 03 1049749 / usr / lib / ld - 2.20.so 7fd7830f5000 - 7fd7830f6000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 7fffe2fc4000 - 7fffe2fe5000 rw - p 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ stack ] 7fffe2ffc000 - 7fffe2ffe000 r -- p 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ vvar ] 7fffe2ffe000 - 7fffe3000000 r - xp 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ vdso ] ffffffffff600000 - ffffffffff601000 r - xp 00000000 00 : 00 0 [ vsyscall ] Aborted ( core dumped ) [ cristos @ tesla hcc ] $

As you can see, using MALLOC_CHECK_ environment variable is the easiest way to utilize the heap consistency check with any application.

This article concludes the two-part series describing memory allocation debugging features included in the GNU C library. Both malloc tracing and heap consistency checking are easy to use and don’t require any external software. I strongly recommend to use them in your software development practice, as these features can really save you some time (and major p.i.t.a. ;)).

