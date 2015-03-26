A crash course in GNU Debugger – A GDB tutorial

A GNU Debugger, originally created by Richard Stallman in 1986, is a standard debugger for the GNU operating system and an essential tool for software developers. Being a portable application, it is widely used on many Unix-like operating systems as well. In this article I’ll show some basic commands and techniques for debugging software with GDB. I’ll be using GDB version 7.9 under Arch Linux on x86-64, unless noted otherwise. Source code for this article is available on my GitHub site.

First of all, it helps a lot if your application is built with the debugging information, or this information is available separately. Debugging information basically maps a symbol address to an object name in the source code (e.g. 0x25f352a is ‘int x’ and 0x7f25fea0 is ‘void printStuff()’ ) and a compiled machine code instruction to a particular source code line.

Since GCC and GDB run on many different platforms, there are many different formats of debugging information as well. On Linux and other Unix-like operating systems running on Intel’s x86, the ELF – Executable and Linkable Format – and DWARF debugging information format are standard.

To generate the debugging information for your program, use ‘-g‘ or ‘-g2‘ (they are semantically equivalent) GCC option. Long story short, this will generate debug info in your system’s native format. Use ‘-g3‘ to have some extra info about preprocessor macros, so you can debug them as well. To generate the most debug info you can get, use ‘-ggdb3‘, which generates the debugging info with additional GNU extensions in the most expressive format available on your system. However, these extensions are only readable by GDB, so running a different debugger with these can cause crashes or other scary stuff to happen :). It is possible to debug an optimized application as well. In fact, GDB is one of the very few debuggers that are able do it at all. However, some “strange” (but still correct in such case) behavior is likely to occur, e.g. unavailable (optimized out) variables or code. So, unless you really want to, please refrain from using optimization flags when debugging your application. Interestingly, debugging information is only read when it’s needed, so the program won’t run any slower or won’t need more memory, unless being run by GDB. Therefore, GDB manual suggests that you should always compile your code with debugging information.

Many Linux distributions offer separate packages with debugging information only. There are two methods of locating the debugging information files automatically. The .gnu.debuglink section in the executable specifies a file name (usually ending with .debug) whereas .note.gnu.build.id specifies a hex number – a unique build identification. If one of these is present, it is read by the GDB and the debugger tries to find files specified in these sections in the default debug symbol directory – which usually is /usr/lib/debug. Of course, you can always specify the location of a debugging information file manually – using a -s command line switch or the sym (or symbol-file) command inside the GDB shell.

Note that it is always possible to debug an application, even without having any debugging information. However, in these situations you will have a disassembled code only and lots and lots of ‘bare’ addresses to examine. Nonetheless, this is fun (and a great learning experience) to see what’s going on in such programs :).

Now that you know how to generate the debugging information when compiling your application, let’s get down to business and debug something. Let’s start with a basic program:

#include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> void calculateFoo(double *arr, int size, int val); int main(int argc, char* argv[]) { if (argc < 3) return EXIT_FAILURE; int a = atoi(argv[1]); int b = atoi(argv[2]); double *foo = NULL; if (b > 0) { foo = (double*) malloc(b * sizeof(double)); if (!foo) { printf("Memory allocation errorn"); return 2; } } else return 3; calculateFoo(foo, b, a); free(foo); return EXIT_SUCCESS; } void calculateFoo(double *arr, int size, int val) { for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { arr[i] = (i * val)/6.67; } }

Obviously, this code doesn’t do anything interesting, but it will be OK for our debugging session presentation. Let’s compile it with the optimizations disabled (-O0) and debugging information generation enabled (-g), and, finally, run it using GDB:

Compiling and running with GDB [cristos@tesla gdb_crash_course]$ gcc -std=c99 -Wall -O0 -g -o listing1 listing1.c [cristos@tesla gdb_crash_course]$ gdb ./listing1 GNU gdb (GDB) 7.9 Copyright (C) 2015 Free Software Foundation, Inc. License GPLv3+: GNU GPL version 3 or later <http://gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html> This is free software: you are free to change and redistribute it. There is NO WARRANTY, to the extent permitted by law. Type "show copying" and "show warranty" for details. This GDB was configured as "x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu". Type "show configuration" for configuration details. For bug reporting instructions, please see: <http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/bugs/>. Find the GDB manual and other documentation resources online at: <http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/documentation/>. For help, type "help". Type "apropos word" to search for commands related to "word"... Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 [cristos@tesla gdb_crash_course]$ gcc -std=c99 -Wall -O0 -g -o listing1 listing1.c [cristos@tesla gdb_crash_course]$ gdb ./listing1 GNU gdb (GDB) 7.9 Copyright (C) 2015 Free Software Foundation, Inc. License GPLv3+: GNU GPL version 3 or later <http://gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html> This is free software: you are free to change and redistribute it. There is NO WARRANTY, to the extent permitted by law. Type "show copying" and "show warranty" for details. This GDB was configured as "x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu". Type "show configuration" for configuration details. For bug reporting instructions, please see: <http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/bugs/>. Find the GDB manual and other documentation resources online at: <http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/documentation/>. For help, type "help". Type "apropos word" to search for commands related to "word"... Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb)

After the “NO WARRANTY” disclaimer, you can see that GDB has successfully loaded the debugging information for our program and waits for the user input. At this moment, the program is ready to be run. Of course, you can skip this verbose disclaimer by passing ‘‘ (or ‘‘, ‘‘), so only the symbol loading information and prompt will be displayed.

GDB features a tab key completion – a very handy, shell-like completion for commands, parameters, symbols and file names. A very nice help for all of the commands is available as well – just enter ‘help‘ followed by a command or ‘apropos‘ with word to search in help.

At this point, the program is loaded and ready to be run. Now, let’s look at some essential execution control commands:

run ( r ) – run program

( ) – run program start – create a temporary breakpoint at an entry point of a program and run it

– create a temporary breakpoint at an entry point of a program and run it continue ( c , cont , fg ) [count] – continues execution, optionally specify to ignore this breakpoint [count] times

( , , ) [count] – continues execution, optionally specify to ignore this breakpoint [count] times next ( n ) [count]- continue to the next source line, stepping over any function calls, optionally step count times (but stop at a breakpoint if hit)

( ) [count]- continue to the next source line, stepping over any function calls, optionally step count times (but stop at a breakpoint if hit) step ( s ) [count] – continue to the next source line, stepping into a function call, optionally step count times (but stop at a breakpoint if hit)

( ) [count] – continue to the next source line, stepping into a function call, optionally step count times (but stop at a breakpoint if hit) nexti , stepi – same as above, but use one assembly instruction rather than source line

, – same as above, but use one assembly instruction rather than source line finish – finish execution of a function (in a current stack frame)

– finish execution of a function (in a current stack frame) return [value] – return immediately (abort) from a function with an optional return value (e.g. pop current stack frame)

[value] – return immediately (abort) from a function with an optional return value (e.g. pop current stack frame) until [location] – continue execution up to the given location (see below for location parameter description.

[location] – continue execution up to the given location (see below for location parameter description. jump [location] – jump to location and continue program execution

One useful shortcut – tapping <ENTER> at the GDB prompt will execute the previously entered command again.

We can use ‘run‘ or ‘start‘ commands to run our program. Command line parameters can be placed after these commands, and, input/output redirection (e.g. ‘<‘, ‘>‘, ‘>>‘ operators) can be used as well. Once passed with ‘run‘ or ‘start‘, command line arguments stay unchanged across the program runs, as they are stored in the args GDB variable. These may be explicitly specified using ‘set args’ command. Using ‘set args’ without any arguments clears the argument list. As with any other GDB variables (and there are a lot of them), you can show a variable anytime, e.g. ‘show args’. If your application needs a particular environment setup, use ‘set env variable value‘ or ‘unset env variable value‘ for that. You can use ‘show env‘ with an optional variable parameter for showing the whole environment or a given variable. Please bear in mind that all of these changes (both arguments and environment) will affect your program upon next execution.

If you use ‘start‘ command, you have to keep in mind that the application’s entry point will vary across programming languages. For the C language under Linux/Unix, default entry point is the main() function, which is called after the _start initialization code from glibc (see start.S file for your platform in the glibc source). However, if you’re using C++, this command can break before main(), as static/global objects constructors may be executed beforehand. If, for example, you’re developing for a bare metal embedded target, the entry point will be different as well.

This is the GDB output after ‘start‘ing our program:

Gdb 'start' command example Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) set args 3 5 (gdb) show args Argument list to give program being debugged when it is started is "3 5". (gdb) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/scratch/gdb/listing1 3 5 warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe6e8) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Reading symbols from . / listing1 . . . done . ( gdb ) set args 3 5 ( gdb ) show args Argument list to give program being debugged when it is started is "3 5" . ( gdb ) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / scratch / gdb / listing1 3 5 warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe6e8 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb )

GDB tells you that it created a temporary breakpoint at the beginning of the main() function, at line 8 of the listing1.c file. Don’t mind the warning about the linux-vdso.so object. It’s a common and harmless warning about missing debugging information for a virtual shared object that is loaded by kernel and injected into the address space of every program to provide maximum system call performance. After this warning GDB informs you that your program hit the temporary breakpoint at the line 8, prints the line to be executed and waits for user action with the prompt.

You can now find out how to use some of the commands listed above when examining the program flow, e.g.:

Debugging program flow (gdb) start 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 3 5 warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) (gdb) n 11 int a = atoi(argv[1]); (gdb) s 12 int b = atoi(argv[2]); (gdb) 14 double *foo = NULL; (gdb) 15 if (b > 0) { (gdb) 16 foo = (double*) malloc(b * sizeof(double)); (gdb) si 0x0000000000400632 16 foo = (double*) malloc(b * sizeof(double)); (gdb) 0x0000000000400634 16 foo = (double*) malloc(b * sizeof(double)); (gdb) 0x0000000000400638 16 foo = (double*) malloc(b * sizeof(double)); (gdb) 0x000000000040063b 16 foo = (double*) malloc(b * sizeof(double)); (gdb) 0x00000000004004c0 in malloc@plt () (gdb) finish Run till exit from #0 0x00000000004004c0 in malloc@plt () 0x0000000000400640 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:16 16 foo = (double*) malloc(b * sizeof(double)); (gdb) "finish" not meaningful in the outermost frame. (gdb) ni 17 if (!foo) { (gdb) 0x0000000000400649 17 if (!foo) { (gdb) 25 calculateFoo(foo, b, a); (gdb) s calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) 36 arr[i] = (i * val)/6.67; (gdb) 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) 36 arr[i] = (i * val)/6.67; (gdb) 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) finish Run till exit from #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:27 27 free(foo); (gdb) n 29 return EXIT_SUCCESS; (gdb) 30 } (gdb) 0x00007ffff7a58040 in __libc_start_main () from /usr/lib/libc.so.6 (gdb) Single stepping until exit from function __libc_start_main, which has no line number information. [Inferior 1 (process 22099) exited normally] (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 ( gdb ) start 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 3 5 warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb ) n 11 int a = atoi ( argv [ 1 ] ) ; ( gdb ) s 12 int b = atoi ( argv [ 2 ] ) ; ( gdb ) 14 double * foo = NULL ; ( gdb ) 15 if ( b > 0 ) { ( gdb ) 16 foo = ( double * ) malloc ( b * sizeof ( double ) ) ; ( gdb ) si 0x0000000000400632 16 foo = ( double * ) malloc ( b * sizeof ( double ) ) ; ( gdb ) 0x0000000000400634 16 foo = ( double * ) malloc ( b * sizeof ( double ) ) ; ( gdb ) 0x0000000000400638 16 foo = ( double * ) malloc ( b * sizeof ( double ) ) ; ( gdb ) 0x000000000040063b 16 foo = ( double * ) malloc ( b * sizeof ( double ) ) ; ( gdb ) 0x00000000004004c0 in malloc @ plt ( ) ( gdb ) finish Run till exit from #0 0x00000000004004c0 in malloc@plt () 0x0000000000400640 in main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 16 16 foo = ( double * ) malloc ( b * sizeof ( double ) ) ; ( gdb ) "finish" not meaningful in the outermost frame . ( gdb ) ni 17 if ( ! foo ) { ( gdb ) 0x0000000000400649 17 if ( ! foo ) { ( gdb ) 25 calculateFoo ( foo , b , a ) ; ( gdb ) s calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 5 , val = 3 ) at listing1 . c : 34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) 36 arr [ i ] = ( i * val ) / 6.67 ; ( gdb ) 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) 36 arr [ i ] = ( i * val ) / 6.67 ; ( gdb ) 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) finish Run till exit from #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 27 27 free ( foo ) ; ( gdb ) n 29 return EXIT_SUCCESS ; ( gdb ) 30 } ( gdb ) 0x00007ffff7a58040 in __libc_start_main ( ) from / usr / lib / libc . so . 6 ( gdb ) Single stepping until exit from function __libc_start_main , which has no line number information . [ Inferior 1 ( process 22099 ) exited normally ] ( gdb )

Although this program’s flow of execution is really simple, you can still see a number of interesting things going on here. First, you can see how ‘stepi‘ and ‘nexti‘ (abbreviated ‘si‘ and ‘ni‘, respectively) present the output. Those commands show the real program counter value before the line number to be executed. Second, please note that despite using ‘step‘ (abbreviated ‘s‘) to enter the ‘atoi()’ function at the 12th line, nothing actually happens. That’s because we don’t have the debugging symbols for that function. Moreover, when ‘finish’ is invoked for the first time, the program counter was in the ‘malloc()’ function, which, obviously, doesn’t have any debugging information on my system. GDB then tells you that it will run until it exits the ‘malloc()’ function. Then GDB provides you the information about where in the main the execution will continue. Tapping <ENTER> executes ‘finish’ again, but in a not meaningful context, as the warning says.

All about breakpoints… and more 🙂

Setting breakpoints

In most cases though, stepping through your program from an entry point with ‘start’ is not really usable. So, after you have loaded your program, you may want to set some breakpoints at specific places in your code with ‘break‘ (or ‘b‘) command. The syntax is ‘break [PROBE_MODIFIER] [LOCATION] [thread THREADNUM] [if CONDITION]‘. All of the parameters are optional and when break is invoked without them, it will set a breakpoint in the current stack frame at the next source line to be executed. The LOCATION specifier, also known as the ‘linespec’, is the method of defining where to place the breakpoint. The same format is used in other commands (like list, edit or until), and the following specifiers are possible:

function, e.g. ‘ break main ‘ – set a breakpoint at the beginning of the function.

‘ – set a breakpoint at the beginning of the function. linenum, e.g. ‘ break 17 ‘ – set a breakpoint at the 17th line of the current source file, or at the closest line possible after it.

‘ – set a breakpoint at the 17th line of the current source file, or at the closest line possible after it. filename:linenum, e.g. ‘ break program.c:12 ‘ – set a breakpoint at the 12th line (or closest one possible) in the file program.c

‘ – set a breakpoint at the 12th line (or closest one possible) in the file program.c filename:function, e.g. ‘ break program.c:myPrint’ – set a breakpoint at the beginning of the myPrint function in the program.c file

– set a breakpoint at the beginning of the myPrint function in the program.c file +offset or -offset, e.g. ‘ break +10 ‘ – set a breakpoint 10 lines farther from the line the program stopped (in the current stack frame).

‘ – set a breakpoint 10 lines farther from the line the program stopped (in the current stack frame). *address, e.g. ‘ break *address ‘ – set a breakpoint at a specific address. This can be specified using the current programming language expression that gives an address e.g., for C, ‘ break *calculateFoo ‘ (function name is its address). A very useful specifier for a code without debugging information.

‘ – set a breakpoint at a specific address. This can be specified using the current programming language expression that gives an address e.g., for C, ‘ ‘ (function name is its address). A very useful specifier for a code without debugging information. label, e.g. ‘ break cleanup ‘ – set a breakpoint at the ‘cleanup’ label in the current function (current stack frame)

‘ – set a breakpoint at the ‘cleanup’ label in the current function (current stack frame) function:label – as above, but search in the specified function

Conditional breakpoints are created using if parameter. The CONDITION is an expression in the source file language, which is evaluated each time the breakpoint is hit. If this expression is true (e.g. evaluates to a non-zero value), the program is stopped. Interesting thing about conditional breakpoints is that they actually can call other functions that exist in current context. For example, if you have a global function max() that determines the maximum of its parameters, your breakpoint condition may look like ‘break program.c:120 if max(a,b,c)==3‘. You can add a condition to an existing breakpoint by using ‘condition‘ command as well.

The thread parameter is used to set a breakpoint inside a given thread selected by THREADNUM value. More about debugging multiple processes and threads can be found in the advanced part of this tutorial (coming soon 😉 ). There’s one more parameter for break command. The PROBE_MODIFIER parameter is used when the command is to be placed in a probe point. We won’t be using any SDT probes here – see the GDB help or manual for more information.

The same syntax and parameters are used with other commands that set different kinds of breakpoints. The ‘hbreak‘ command sets a hardware assisted breakpoint. Such breakpoint uses a dedicated logic in the CPU instead of a software interrupt instruction to stop program execution and transfer control to the debugger. This may or may not be available, depending on your target platform. Please be aware that in order to set a hardware assisted breakpoint, program must be already started. When using ‘break‘, GDB will try to use hardware-assisted breakpoints by default, if possible. This feature is controlled by the ‘set breakpoint auto-hw {on|off}’ command. The ‘tbreak‘ command sets a temporary breakpoint – a standard software breakpoint that is immediately deleted when hit. The ‘thbreak‘ is the combination of the previous two – sets a temporary, hardware-assisted breakpoint. The ‘rbreak regexp‘ command sets a breakpoint in any function that matches the regular expression regexp. It uses a grep-like regular expression syntax.

Breakpoint control

The ‘info breakpoints‘ (or ‘i b‘) command prints the table with all breakpoints (as well as watchpoints and catchpoints) that are set. Most of the commands in this paragraph also apply to watchpoints and catchpoints as well. This is how a breakpoint table looks like:

A breakpoint table [cristos@tesla gdb_crash_course]$ gdb ./listing1 -q Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) break main Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. (gdb) info break Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004005e5 in main at listing1.c:8 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 [ cristos @ tesla gdb_crash_course ] $ gdb . / listing1 - q Reading symbols from . / listing1 . . . done . ( gdb ) break main Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. ( gdb ) info break Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004005e5 in main at listing1 . c : 8 ( gdb )

It comprises several columns, which are:

Num – breakpoint number

Type – breakpoint, watchpoint or catchpoint

Disp – a disposition – i.e. action to be taken when hit. Three dispositions are possible – keep, dis or del – which means to keep it, disable it or delete it, respectively

Address – the address of the breakpoint in memory. Can be <PENDING> – when breakpoint is pending, i.e. is supposed to be set in a shared library that is not loaded yet, or <MULTIPLE> – when it refers to multiple locations in the code

What – source code location of the breakpoint

There are several commands for controlling the breakpoints in your program. Two commands are used to delete breakpoints, that differ slightly in semantics. First one, ‘clear [location]‘, deletes a breakpoint at the specified location, or deletes any breakpoints at the next line to be executed in the selected stack frame when issued without parameters. The other one is ‘delete breakpoints [no. or range]‘ (abbreviated ‘delete [no. or range]‘ or ‘d [no. or range]‘). It is used to delete breakpoints, watchpoints and catchpoints (or ranges of them) by number. If no arguments are given, all breakpoints are deleted. Luckily, GDB asks for confirmation of delete command by default.

Breakpoint can be disabled as well, by using ‘disable breakpoints [breakpoint no. or range]‘ (abbreviated ‘disable’ or ‘dis’) command. The ‘enable breakpoints‘ (abbreviated ‘enable’ or ‘en’) is used for re-enabling the breakpoints, yet there are some interesting features in it, as follows:

enable breakpoints [no. or range] – enable one or more breakpoints

– enable one or more breakpoints enable breakpoints once [no. or range] – enable one or more breakpoints and disable when hit

– enable one or more breakpoints and disable when hit enable breakpoints count [count] [no. or range] – enable one or more breakpoints for a count of times

– enable one or more breakpoints for a count of times enable breakpoints delete [no. or range] – enable one or more breakpoints and delete when hit – effectively transforms a standard breakpoint to a temporary one.

When no parameters are given, enable or disable will act on every breakpoint (watchpoint and catchpoints as well).

Since breakpoints are deleted when another program file is loaded or when GDB exits, it would be very inconvenient , you can save the breakpoints into a GDB command file (a GDB script) with ‘save breakpoints filename‘, and load them with ‘source filename‘. It is a text file, so you can even modify it by hand, or add other GDB commands if you like ;).

If it turns out that you need a conditional breakpoint instead of an ordinary one, you can always add a conditional expression to an existing breakpoint using ‘condition Num [expression]‘ command. Similar to the previous commands, it clears the condition for a given breakpoint when issued without expression parameter.

Each breakpoint (and watchpoint or catchpoint) can be assigned to execute some GDB commands when hit. This very powerful feature can help you nailing some more tricky problems in your program. For example, you can enable/disable other breakpoints when one breakpoint is hit, you can calculate stuff ‘on the fly’, print stuff, modify stuff – everything as the program runs. This is done using ‘command [breakpoint no. or range] … end‘ command, where ‘…’ is where the command list go.

Here are a few examples of setting breakpoints in our program:

A 'break' command example Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) break main Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. (gdb) break listing1.c:15 Breakpoint 2 at 0x400629: file listing1.c, line 15. (gdb) break listing1.c:calculateFoo Breakpoint 3 at 0x400698: file listing1.c, line 34. (gdb) info break Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004005e5 in main at listing1.c:8 2 breakpoint keep y 0x0000000000400629 in main at listing1.c:15 3 breakpoint keep y 0x0000000000400698 in calculateFoo at listing1.c:34 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Reading symbols from . / listing1 . . . done . ( gdb ) break main Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. ( gdb ) break listing1 . c : 15 Breakpoint 2 at 0x400629 : file listing1 . c , line 15. ( gdb ) break listing1 . c : calculateFoo Breakpoint 3 at 0x400698 : file listing1 . c , line 34. ( gdb ) info break Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004005e5 in main at listing1 . c : 8 2 breakpoint keep y 0x0000000000400629 in main at listing1 . c : 15 3 breakpoint keep y 0x0000000000400698 in calculateFoo at listing1 . c : 34 ( gdb )

Here’s what happens if you want to set a hardware breakpoint with a condition:

Setting a hardware conditional breakpoint (gdb) hbreak listing1.c:36 if i*val > 10 No hardware breakpoint support in the target. (gdb) start Temporary breakpoint 4 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe6a8) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) (gdb) hbreak listing1.c:36 if i*val > 10 Hardware assisted breakpoint 5 at 0x4006a1: file listing1.c, line 36. (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 ( gdb ) hbreak listing1 . c : 36 if i * val > 10 No hardware breakpoint support in the target . ( gdb ) start Temporary breakpoint 4 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe6a8 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb ) hbreak listing1 . c : 36 if i * val > 10 Hardware assisted breakpoint 5 at 0x4006a1 : file listing1 . c , line 36. ( gdb )

At first, it seems that the we can’t use hardware breakpoints at all, but after the program has been started, they work ok. So this is is how our breakpoint table looks like after all the examples above:

Breakpoint table (gdb) info break Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004005e5 in main at listing1.c:8 breakpoint already hit 1 time 2 breakpoint keep y 0x0000000000400629 in main at listing1.c:15 3 breakpoint keep y 0x0000000000400698 in calculateFoo at listing1.c:34 5 hw breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004006a1 in calculateFoo at listing1.c:36 stop only if i*val > 10 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 ( gdb ) info break Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004005e5 in main at listing1 . c : 8 breakpoint already hit 1 time 2 breakpoint keep y 0x0000000000400629 in main at listing1 . c : 15 3 breakpoint keep y 0x0000000000400698 in calculateFoo at listing1 . c : 34 5 hw breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004006a1 in calculateFoo at listing1 . c : 36 stop only if i * val > 10 ( gdb )

We have four breakpoints, the last one being a hardware one with a condition. We’ve had a temporary breakpoint that was assigned a number 4, but, being a temporary one, it’s disposition is ‘delete’ when hit. We can also add a condition to other breakpoints, like this:

Adding a condition (gdb) condition 1 argc > 1 (gdb) info break Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004005e5 in main at listing1.c:8 stop only if argc > 1 breakpoint already hit 1 time [...] 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ( gdb ) condition 1 argc > 1 ( gdb ) info break Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y 0x00000000004005e5 in main at listing1 . c : 8 stop only if argc > 1 breakpoint already hit 1 time [ . . . ]

And this is how you utilize the command list described above – a really powerful technique:

A breakpoint command list Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) start 8 8 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 8 8 warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) (gdb) break listing1.c:36 Breakpoint 2 at 0x4006a1: file listing1.c, line 36. (gdb) command 2 Type commands for breakpoint(s) 2, one per line. End with a line saying just "end". >silent >if i > 4 >echo Value of i * 3.33: >print i*3.33 >end >cont >end (gdb) cont Continuing. Value of i * 3.33:$1 = 16.649999999999995 Value of i * 3.33:$2 = 19.979999999999997 Value of i * 3.33:$3 = 23.309999999999995 [Inferior 1 (process 10666) exited normally] (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 Reading symbols from . / listing1 . . . done . ( gdb ) start 8 8 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 8 8 warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb ) break listing1 . c : 36 Breakpoint 2 at 0x4006a1 : file listing1 . c , line 36. ( gdb ) command 2 Type commands for breakpoint ( s ) 2 , one per line . End with a line saying just "end" . > silent > if i > 4 > echo Value of i * 3.33 : > print i * 3.33 > end > cont > end ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Value of i * 3.33 : $ 1 = 16.649999999999995 Value of i * 3.33 : $ 2 = 19.979999999999997 Value of i * 3.33 : $ 3 = 23.309999999999995 [ Inferior 1 ( process 10666 ) exited normally ] ( gdb )

In this command list we print a value of ‘i’ multiplied by 3.33 and then continue the execution. The ‘silent’ expression means that GDB will not print out the information of a breakpoint being hit.

There’s another interesting thing to keep in mind – if you set a breakpoint on a given location, keep in mind that it may refer to several locations in the code. For example, setting a breakpoint at a class constructor in C++ will set breakpoints in all constructors. Look at the example below:

Listing 2. A C++ code for demonstrating multiple breakpoints #include <iostream> class MyClass { public: MyClass() { _x=0; std::cout << "MyClass constructor!" << std::endl; } explicit MyClass(int param) { _x = param; std::cout << "MyClass(int param) constructor!" << std::endl; } virtual void doSomething() { std::cout << "MyClass object does something" << std::endl; } virtual ~MyClass() {} protected: int _x; }; int main(int argc, char *argv[]) { std::cout << "Starting!..." << std::endl; MyClass objA; MyClass objB(4); MyClass objC(objA); objA.doSomething(); objB.doSomething(); objC.doSomething(); std::cout << "Done!" << std::endl; return 0; } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 #include <iostream> class MyClass { public : MyClass ( ) { _x = 0 ; std :: cout << "MyClass constructor!" << std :: endl ; } explicit MyClass ( int param ) { _x = param ; std :: cout << "MyClass(int param) constructor!" << std :: endl ; } virtual void doSomething ( ) { std :: cout << "MyClass object does something" << std :: endl ; } virtual ~ MyClass ( ) { } protected : int _x ; } ; int main ( int argc , char * argv [ ] ) { std :: cout << "Starting!..." << std :: endl ; MyClass objA ; MyClass objB ( 4 ) ; MyClass objC ( objA ) ; objA . doSomething ( ) ; objB . doSomething ( ) ; objC . doSomething ( ) ; std :: cout << "Done!" << std :: endl ; return 0 ; }

We have defined two constructors for the MyClass class. Now, the GDB session:

Break in multiple locations Reading symbols from multiple_breakpoints...done. (gdb) break MyClass::MyClass Breakpoint 1 at 0x400b3c: MyClass::MyClass. (3 locations) (gdb) info breakpoints Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y <MULTIPLE> 1.1 y 0x0000000000400b3c in MyClass::MyClass() at multiple_breakpoints.cpp:6 1.2 y 0x0000000000400b7f in MyClass::MyClass(int) at multiple_breakpoints.cpp:11 1.3 y 0x0000000000400c3c in MyClass::MyClass(MyClass const&) at multiple_breakpoints.cpp:3 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Reading symbols from multiple_breakpoints . . . done . ( gdb ) break MyClass :: MyClass Breakpoint 1 at 0x400b3c : MyClass :: MyClass . ( 3 locations ) ( gdb ) info breakpoints Num Type Disp Enb Address What 1 breakpoint keep y < MULTIPLE > 1.1 y 0x0000000000400b3c in MyClass :: MyClass ( ) at multiple_breakpoints . cpp : 6 1.2 y 0x0000000000400b7f in MyClass :: MyClass ( int ) at multiple_breakpoints . cpp : 11 1.3 y 0x0000000000400c3c in MyClass :: MyClass ( MyClass const & ) at multiple_breakpoints . cpp : 3 ( gdb )

As you can see, one ‘break MyClass::MyClass‘ command sets breakpoints in 3 locations that match the parameter – two explicitly defined constructors and a copying constructor generated by the compiler. Of course, you can always be more specific and, for example, enter ‘break MyClass::MyClass(int)‘ to set a breakpoint in that particular constructor.

Watchpoints and catchpoints

Watchpoints, or data breakpoints, are a special kind of breakpoints that make GDB stop running your program whenever a value of a given expression changes. The expression in question may be a simple variable, a memory region, or even a valid expression in the current programming language. It’s worth mentioning that watchpoints can be implemented in hardware as well. A hardware watchpoint uses a dedicated hardware in the CPU – just like the breakpoints do, so it won’t slow down your application. A software watchpoint, on the other hand, is implemented as a set of instructions that check the given memory range (e.g. a local or a global variable, memory range), evaluates the expression if applicable and stops whenever it detects any change. This ‘subprogram’, as we may call it, is interleaved with each of your programs machine code instruction, thus slowing its execution down by many orders of magnitude. Software and hardware watchpoints also behave differently when debugging multiple threads of execution. Software watchpoints can watch the expression in a single thread – so you must be quite sure that no other thread will change anything within a given expression. Hardware watchpoints, however, watch the expression in all threads.

The ‘watch‘ command sets a watchpoint in your session. The syntax is ‘watch [-l|-location] [expr]’. If the ‘-l‘ or ‘-location’ optional switch is provided, GDB will watch the memory location the expr (which must be a valid expression in the language of the source code) refers to. The ‘rwatch‘ command (read watch) has the same syntax, but breaks when the value of expr is read, whereas ‘awatch‘ (access watch) breaks on both read and write. Here’s an example of how to use watchpoints:

A watchpoint example Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) start 8 8 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 8 8 warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) (gdb) break calculateFoo Breakpoint 2 at 0x400698: file listing1.c, line 34. (gdb) cont Continuing. Breakpoint 2, calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=8, val=8) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) watch arr[6] Hardware watchpoint 3: arr[6] (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware watchpoint 3: arr[6] Old value = 0 New value = 7.1964017991004496 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=8, val=8) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 Reading symbols from . / listing1 . . . done . ( gdb ) start 8 8 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 8 8 warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb ) break calculateFoo Breakpoint 2 at 0x400698 : file listing1 . c , line 34. ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Breakpoint 2 , calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 8 , val = 8 ) at listing1 . c : 34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) watch arr [ 6 ] Hardware watchpoint 3 : arr [ 6 ] ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware watchpoint 3 : arr [ 6 ] Old value = 0 New value = 7.1964017991004496 calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 8 , val = 8 ) at listing1 . c : 34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb )

An example of a read watchpoint behavior is presented below:

An example of a read watchpoint behavior Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) break main Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. (gdb) start 8 8 Temporary breakpoint 2 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 8 8 warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Breakpoint 1, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) (gdb) rwatch b Hardware read watchpoint 3: b (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware read watchpoint 3: b Value = 8 0x000000000040062d in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:15 15 if (b > 0) { (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware read watchpoint 3: b Value = 8 0x0000000000400632 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:16 16 foo = (double*) malloc(b * sizeof(double)); (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware read watchpoint 3: b Value = 8 0x0000000000400669 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:25 25 calculateFoo(foo, b, a); (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 Reading symbols from . / listing1 . . . done . ( gdb ) break main Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. ( gdb ) start 8 8 Temporary breakpoint 2 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 8 8 warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb ) rwatch b Hardware read watchpoint 3 : b ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware read watchpoint 3 : b Value = 8 0x000000000040062d in main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 15 15 if ( b > 0 ) { ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware read watchpoint 3 : b Value = 8 0x0000000000400632 in main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 16 16 foo = ( double * ) malloc ( b * sizeof ( double ) ) ; ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware read watchpoint 3 : b Value = 8 0x0000000000400669 in main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 25 25 calculateFoo ( foo , b , a ) ; ( gdb )

And here’s how access watchpoints work – a loop from calculateFoo function gives a perfect example:

Access watchpoint example Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) break calculateFoo Breakpoint 1 at 0x400698: file listing1.c, line 34. (gdb) run 8 8 Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 8 8 warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Breakpoint 1, calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=8, val=8) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) awatch i Hardware access (read/write) watchpoint 2: i (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware access (read/write) watchpoint 2: i Value = 0 0x000000000040069f in calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=8, val=8) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware access (read/write) watchpoint 2: i Value = 0 0x00000000004006df in calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=8, val=8) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware access (read/write) watchpoint 2: i Value = 0 0x00000000004006a4 in calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=8, val=8) at listing1.c:36 36 arr[i] = (i * val)/6.67; (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware access (read/write) watchpoint 2: i Value = 0 0x00000000004006b8 in calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=8, val=8) at listing1.c:36 36 arr[i] = (i * val)/6.67; (gdb) cont Continuing. Hardware access (read/write) watchpoint 2: i Old value = 0 New value = 1 0x00000000004006dc in calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=8, val=8) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 Reading symbols from . / listing1 . . . done . ( gdb ) break calculateFoo Breakpoint 1 at 0x400698 : file listing1 . c , line 34. ( gdb ) run 8 8 Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 8 8 warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Breakpoint 1 , calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 8 , val = 8 ) at listing1 . c : 34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) awatch i Hardware access ( read / write ) watchpoint 2 : i ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware access ( read / write ) watchpoint 2 : i Value = 0 0x000000000040069f in calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 8 , val = 8 ) at listing1 . c : 34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware access ( read / write ) watchpoint 2 : i Value = 0 0x00000000004006df in calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 8 , val = 8 ) at listing1 . c : 34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware access ( read / write ) watchpoint 2 : i Value = 0 0x00000000004006a4 in calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 8 , val = 8 ) at listing1 . c : 36 36 arr [ i ] = ( i * val ) / 6.67 ; ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware access ( read / write ) watchpoint 2 : i Value = 0 0x00000000004006b8 in calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 8 , val = 8 ) at listing1 . c : 36 36 arr [ i ] = ( i * val ) / 6.67 ; ( gdb ) cont Continuing . Hardware access ( read / write ) watchpoint 2 : i Old value = 0 New value = 1 0x00000000004006dc in calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 8 , val = 8 ) at listing1 . c : 34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb )

A catchpoint is an event breakpoint. It’s set with a ‘catch‘ or ‘tcatch‘ (temporary catchpoint) command, and it will stop the program execution on a certain event, like:

catch [ throw | rethrow | catch ] [regexp] – C++ exceptions, all, or matching optional regexp parameter

[ | | ] [regexp] – C++ exceptions, all, or matching optional regexp parameter exception – Ada exceptions

– Ada exceptions exec – an exec system call

– an exec system call syscall [ name | number ] – a system call, by name or number

[ | ] – a system call, by name or number fork/vfork – a fork or vfork system call

– a fork or vfork system call load / unload [regexp] – shared library load/unload event, all, or matching optional regexp parameter

/ [regexp] – shared library load/unload event, all, or matching optional regexp parameter signal [name|number|all] – signal delivered to the application, by name or number. ‘All’ means to break on all signals, even those used by GDB itself.

Here’s a simple example of ‘catch’ usage and behavior:

A catchpoint example Reading symbols from ./listing1...done. (gdb) catch load Catchpoint 1 (load) (gdb) start 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 2 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 3 5 warning: Could not load shared library symbols for linux-vdso.so.1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot"? Catchpoint 1 Inferior loaded linux-vdso.so.1 0x00007ffff7deaa50 in _dl_debug_state () from /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2 (gdb) c Continuing. Catchpoint 1 Inferior loaded /usr/lib/libc.so.6 0x00007ffff7deaa50 in _dl_debug_state () from /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2 (gdb) Continuing. Temporary breakpoint 2, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe698) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Reading symbols from . / listing1 . . . done . ( gdb ) catch load Catchpoint 1 ( load ) ( gdb ) start 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 2 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 3 5 warning : Could not load shared library symbols for linux - vdso . so . 1. Do you need "set solib-search-path" or "set sysroot" ? Catchpoint 1 Inferior loaded linux - vdso . so . 1 0x00007ffff7deaa50 in _dl_debug_state ( ) from / lib64 / ld - linux - x86 - 64.so.2 ( gdb ) c Continuing . Catchpoint 1 Inferior loaded / usr / lib / libc . so . 6 0x00007ffff7deaa50 in _dl_debug_state ( ) from / lib64 / ld - linux - x86 - 64.so.2 ( gdb ) Continuing . Temporary breakpoint 2 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe698 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb )

As you can see, a catchpoint on loading a shared object event was hit two times before a reaching a temporary breakpoint in main(). First, the linux-vdso is ‘loaded’ (see the top of the article – it’s actually injected into the address space), and then libc.so – a C standard library – is loaded. Remember that ‘linux-vdso.so’ is a virtual library provided by the kernel and doesn’t really exist in the filesystem.

Examining your software

No real debugging would be ever possible without peeking and poking both the data and the code. Of course, GDB offers an extensive set of features for these, so let’s take a look at them.

Listing source code

Obviously, the list command is used for listing code, and there are some interesting features that make this command quite versatile. Here are some examples of these:

list [file:] 36 – list source at around the 36th line of the [file] or the current file

[file:] – list source at around the 36th line of the [file] or the current file list main, list [file:] calculateFoo – list source around the function definition

[file:] – list source around the function definition list [function] :label – list source around the label

[function] – list source around the label list *0x400640 – list source at around the given address

– list source at around the given address list 10,45 – list source from the 10th to the 45th line.

– list source from the 10th to the 45th line. list 10, – list from the 10th line

– list from the 10th line list ,45 – list up to the 45th line

– list up to the 45th line list +20 – list 20 next lines

– list 20 next lines list -15 – list 15 previous lines

– list 15 previous lines list – – list the source before the previous listing

– list the source before the previous listing list – with no arguments, list more lines from the previous listing

Apart from using an ordinary linespec, like break does, a range can be used as well. By default, GDB lists ten lines “around” a given argument, i.e. the 5th being the place you asked to be shown. This can be changed (and I frequently do this) with set listsize to a number that is comfortable in a given situation, or unlimited (or 0). There is a slight change of behavior when <ENTER> is tapped to invoke the last command again. With list, it is semantically equivalent to entering list with no arguments, so more lines will be listed starting from the previous listing.

Another useful command for examining the code is the ‘info line [linespec]‘ command. It will present you with a detailed information on the addresses within the program code area (e.g. .text section) that a given line maps to, like this:

The 'info line' command example (gdb) n 11 int a = atoi(argv[1]); (gdb) info line Line 11 of "listing1.c" starts at address 0x4005f5 <main+31> and ends at 0x40060b <main+53>. (gdb) info line 26 Line 26 of "listing1.c" is at address 0x400677 <main+161> but contains no code. (gdb) info line 27 Line 27 of "listing1.c" starts at address 0x400677 <main+161> and ends at 0x400683 <main+173>. (gdb) info line *0x400701 No line number information available for address 0x400701 <__libc_csu_init+17> (gdb) info line *0x4006b2 Line 36 of "listing1.c" starts at address 0x4006a1 <calculateFoo+23> and ends at 0x4006d8 <calculateFoo+78>. (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 ( gdb ) n 11 int a = atoi ( argv [ 1 ] ) ; ( gdb ) info line Line 11 of "listing1.c" starts at address 0x4005f5 < main + 31 > and ends at 0x40060b < main + 53 > . ( gdb ) info line 26 Line 26 of "listing1.c" is at address 0x400677 < main + 161 > but contains no code . ( gdb ) info line 27 Line 27 of "listing1.c" starts at address 0x400677 < main + 161 > and ends at 0x400683 < main + 173 > . ( gdb ) info line * 0x400701 No line number information available for address 0x400701 < __libc_csu_init + 17 > ( gdb ) info line * 0x4006b2 Line 36 of "listing1.c" starts at address 0x4006a1 < calculateFoo + 23 > and ends at 0x4006d8 < calculateFoo + 78 > . ( gdb )

By using an address, a ‘reverse’ mapping can be obtained, i.e a source code line a given address is mapped to.

More often than not, especially while debugging an application that you don’t know well, you may lose track of which source file you’re in at the moment. In such moments of confusion, the info source command comes to the rescue! It gives you some nice info about the file you’re in. You can use ‘info sources‘ to list all source files for which the symbols has been loaded (or pending load):

The 'info source' and 'info sources' commands for the confused. (gdb) info source Current source file is listing1.c Compilation directory is /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course Located in /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1.c Contains 38 lines. Source language is c. Compiled with DWARF 2 debugging format. Does not include preprocessor macro info. (gdb) info sources Source files for which symbols have been read in: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1.c Source files for which symbols will be read in on demand: (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 ( gdb ) info source Current source file is listing1 . c Compilation directory is / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course Located in / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 . c Contains 38 lines . Source language is c . Compiled with DWARF 2 debugging format . Does not include preprocessor macro info . ( gdb ) info sources Source files for which symbols have been read in : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 . c Source files for which symbols will be read in on demand : ( gdb )

The ‘info functions REGEXP‘ command will print out all the matching functions (or all) signatures. If you need to get an address of a function and/or the file it is defined in, use ‘info address‘ and ‘info symbol‘ commands, as below:

Finding information about functions (gdb) info function calculateFoo All functions matching regular expression "calculateFoo": File listing1.c: void calculateFoo(double *, int, int); (gdb) info function oom All functions matching regular expression "oom": Non-debugging symbols: 0x00007ffff7ddbd56 oom (gdb) info address oom Symbol "oom" is at 0x7ffff7ddbd56 in a file compiled without debugging. (gdb) info symbol oom oom in section .text of /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 ( gdb ) info function calculateFoo All functions matching regular expression "calculateFoo" : File listing1 . c : void calculateFoo ( double * , int , int ) ; ( gdb ) info function oom All functions matching regular expression "oom" : Non - debugging symbols : 0x00007ffff7ddbd56 oom ( gdb ) info address oom Symbol "oom" is at 0x7ffff7ddbd56 in a file compiled without debugging . ( gdb ) info symbol oom oom in section . text of / lib64 / ld - linux - x86 - 64.so.2 ( gdb )

Disassembling your program

Disassembling is a process of translating the binary code found in the executable, library or object file to a human readable form of the assembly language mnemonics. This may be your last resort when the source code or debugging information are not available. Besides, getting to know your platform’s assembly language and the operating system’s application binary interface is an extremely valuable learning experience :).

You can disassemble your application in GDB using ‘disassemble‘ command. When invoked without any parameters it will disassemble the function of the current stack frame. It can be invoked with the following parameters:

disassemble function – disassemble a given function

– disassemble a given function disas 0x40068d – disassemble the function surrounding a given address

– disassemble the function surrounding a given address disas 0x40068d,0x400700 – the range of addresses

– the range of addresses disas 0x40068d, +length – the ‘length’ bytes starting from a given address

– the ‘length’ bytes starting from a given address disas ‘function’::file.c – disassemble ‘function’ in ‘file.c’ – mind the syntax!

Two additional modifiers can be added to the parameters. The ‘/m‘ modifier (‘mixed’) adds the source code lines to the assembly output, if available, whereas ‘/r‘ adds the ‘raw’ opcodes to the assembly mnemonics. Look at the following example of disassembling the listing1.c program, compiled for x86_64. Note the arrow indicating current program counter address and the jump addresses in both hexadecimal and ‘function+offset’ form:

A disassembly example (gdb) start 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) (gdb) disassemble Dump of assembler code for function main: 0x00000000004005d6 <+0>: push %rbp 0x00000000004005d7 <+1>: mov %rsp,%rbp 0x00000000004005da <+4>: sub $0x20,%rsp 0x00000000004005de <+8>: mov %edi,-0x14(%rbp) 0x00000000004005e1 <+11>: mov %rsi,-0x20(%rbp) => 0x00000000004005e5 <+15>: cmpl $0x2,-0x14(%rbp) 0x00000000004005e9 <+19>: jg 0x4005f5 <main+31> 0x00000000004005eb <+21>: mov $0x1,%eax 0x00000000004005f0 <+26>: jmpq 0x400688 <main+178> 0x00000000004005f5 <+31>: mov -0x20(%rbp),%rax 0x00000000004005f9 <+35>: add $0x8,%rax 0x00000000004005fd <+39>: mov (%rax),%rax 0x0000000000400600 <+42>: mov %rax,%rdi ---Type <return> to continue, or q <return> to quit---Quit (gdb) disassemble /m Dump of assembler code for function main: 7 { 0x00000000004005d6 <+0>: push %rbp 0x00000000004005d7 <+1>: mov %rsp,%rbp 0x00000000004005da <+4>: sub $0x20,%rsp 0x00000000004005de <+8>: mov %edi,-0x14(%rbp) 0x00000000004005e1 <+11>: mov %rsi,-0x20(%rbp) 8 if (argc < 3) => 0x00000000004005e5 <+15>: cmpl $0x2,-0x14(%rbp) 0x00000000004005e9 <+19>: jg 0x4005f5 <main+31> 9 return EXIT_FAILURE; 0x00000000004005eb <+21>: mov $0x1,%eax ---Type <return> to continue, or q <return> to quit--- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 ( gdb ) start 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe368 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb ) disassemble Dump of assembler code for function main : 0x00000000004005d6 < + 0 > : push % rbp 0x00000000004005d7 < + 1 > : mov % rsp , % rbp 0x00000000004005da < + 4 > : sub $ 0x20 , % rsp 0x00000000004005de < + 8 > : mov % edi , - 0x14 ( % rbp ) 0x00000000004005e1 < + 11 > : mov % rsi , - 0x20 ( % rbp ) = > 0x00000000004005e5 < + 15 > : cmpl $ 0x2 , - 0x14 ( % rbp ) 0x00000000004005e9 < + 19 > : jg 0x4005f5 < main + 31 > 0x00000000004005eb < + 21 > : mov $ 0x1 , % eax 0x00000000004005f0 < + 26 > : jmpq 0x400688 < main + 178 > 0x00000000004005f5 < + 31 > : mov - 0x20 ( % rbp ) , % rax 0x00000000004005f9 < + 35 > : add $ 0x8 , % rax 0x00000000004005fd < + 39 > : mov ( % rax ) , % rax 0x0000000000400600 < + 42 > : mov % rax , % rdi -- - Type < return > to continue , or q < return > to quit -- - Quit ( gdb ) disassemble / m Dump of assembler code for function main : 7 { 0x00000000004005d6 < + 0 > : push % rbp 0x00000000004005d7 < + 1 > : mov % rsp , % rbp 0x00000000004005da < + 4 > : sub $ 0x20 , % rsp 0x00000000004005de < + 8 > : mov % edi , - 0x14 ( % rbp ) 0x00000000004005e1 < + 11 > : mov % rsi , - 0x20 ( % rbp ) 8 if ( argc < 3 ) = > 0x00000000004005e5 < + 15 > : cmpl $ 0x2 , - 0x14 ( % rbp ) 0x00000000004005e9 < + 19 > : jg 0x4005f5 < main + 31 > 9 return EXIT_FAILURE ; 0x00000000004005eb < + 21 > : mov $ 0x1 , % eax -- - Type < return > to continue , or q < return > to quit -- -

As you have noticed, the x86 assembly uses the AT&T syntax that is commonly used by the GNU toolchain. However, this can be changed using ‘set disassembly-flavor [att|intel]‘. Another useful disassembly related feature is ‘set disassemble-next-line [auto|on|off]‘. Setting this one to on makes GDB print next source code line and its disassembly as well, including the opcodes. If set to auto mode, it will display disassembly only if the source code for the next line is not available. See the example below:

Setting disassembly-flavor and disassemble-next-line options (gdb) set disassembly-flavor intel (gdb) set disassemble-next-line on (gdb) start 4 8 Temporary breakpoint 3 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 8. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 4 8 Temporary breakpoint 3, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:8 8 if (argc < 3) => 0x00000000004005e5 <main+15>: 83 7d ec 02 cmp DWORD PTR [rbp-0x14],0x2 0x00000000004005e9 <main+19>: 7f 0a jg 0x4005f5 <main+31> (gdb) n 11 int a = atoi(argv[1]); => 0x00000000004005f5 <main+31>: 48 8b 45 e0 mov rax,QWORD PTR [rbp-0x20] 0x00000000004005f9 <main+35>: 48 83 c0 08 add rax,0x8 0x00000000004005fd <main+39>: 48 8b 00 mov rax,QWORD PTR [rax] 0x0000000000400600 <main+42>: 48 89 c7 mov rdi,rax 0x0000000000400603 <main+45>: e8 c8 fe ff ff call 0x4004d0 <atoi@plt> 0x0000000000400608 <main+50>: 89 45 fc mov DWORD PTR [rbp-0x4],eax (gdb) n 12 int b = atoi(argv[2]); => 0x000000000040060b <main+53>: 48 8b 45 e0 mov rax,QWORD PTR [rbp-0x20] 0x000000000040060f <main+57>: 48 83 c0 10 add rax,0x10 0x0000000000400613 <main+61>: 48 8b 00 mov rax,QWORD PTR [rax] 0x0000000000400616 <main+64>: 48 89 c7 mov rdi,rax 0x0000000000400619 <main+67>: e8 b2 fe ff ff call 0x4004d0 <atoi@plt> 0x000000000040061e <main+72>: 89 45 f8 mov DWORD PTR [rbp-0x8],eax 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 ( gdb ) set disassembly - flavor intel ( gdb ) set disassemble - next - line on ( gdb ) start 4 8 Temporary breakpoint 3 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 8. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 4 8 Temporary breakpoint 3 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe368 ) at listing1 . c : 8 8 if ( argc < 3 ) = > 0x00000000004005e5 < main + 15 > : 83 7d ec 02 cmp DWORD PTR [ rbp - 0x14 ] , 0x2 0x00000000004005e9 < main + 19 > : 7f 0a jg 0x4005f5 < main + 31 > ( gdb ) n 11 int a = atoi ( argv [ 1 ] ) ; = > 0x00000000004005f5 < main + 31 > : 48 8b 45 e0 mov rax , QWORD PTR [ rbp - 0x20 ] 0x00000000004005f9 < main + 35 > : 48 83 c0 08 add rax , 0x8 0x00000000004005fd < main + 39 > : 48 8b 00 mov rax , QWORD PTR [ rax ] 0x0000000000400600 < main + 42 > : 48 89 c7 mov rdi , rax 0x0000000000400603 < main + 45 > : e8 c8 fe ff ff call 0x4004d0 < atoi @ plt > 0x0000000000400608 < main + 50 > : 89 45 fc mov DWORD PTR [ rbp - 0x4 ] , eax ( gdb ) n 12 int b = atoi ( argv [ 2 ] ) ; = > 0x000000000040060b < main + 53 > : 48 8b 45 e0 mov rax , QWORD PTR [ rbp - 0x20 ] 0x000000000040060f < main + 57 > : 48 83 c0 10 add rax , 0x10 0x0000000000400613 < main + 61 > : 48 8b 00 mov rax , QWORD PTR [ rax ] 0x0000000000400616 < main + 64 > : 48 89 c7 mov rdi , rax 0x0000000000400619 < main + 67 > : e8 b2 fe ff ff call 0x4004d0 < atoi @ plt > 0x000000000040061e < main + 72 > : 89 45 f8 mov DWORD PTR [ rbp - 0x8 ] , eax

Remember the ‘info line’ command from the previous section? When used with the ‘examine‘ command (abbr. ‘x‘), it is possible to look at the next assembly instruction to be executed:

Examine the program code section with 'info line' and 'x' (gdb) info line 33 Line 33 of "listing1.c" starts at address 0x40068a <calculateFoo> and ends at 0x400698 <calculateFoo+14>. (gdb) x/i 0x40068a <calculateFoo>: push %rbp 1 2 3 4 ( gdb ) info line 33 Line 33 of "listing1.c" starts at address 0x40068a < calculateFoo > and ends at 0x400698 < calculateFoo + 14 > . ( gdb ) x / i 0x40068a < calculateFoo > : push % rbp

The ‘info line‘ command, besides printing the line info, sets the default address for ‘examine‘. Next, ‘x/i‘ tells GDB to examine a memory block, starting from a default address, and interpret it as an assembly instruction. See ‘Examining data’ for more information on this command.

Inspecting the stack

The stack can be examined with the ‘backtrace‘ command (abbr. ‘bt‘, also ‘where‘). Backtrace is a list of functions that where called up to the current place of execution. Each function call creates a stack frame, where function arguments, return address and local variables are stored. So, the backtrace command lists the current stack frame and all the parent frames up to the outermost, main() stack frame. It looks like this:

A backtrace example (gdb) break calculateFoo Breakpoint 1 at 0x400698: file listing1.c, line 34. (gdb) run 3 5 Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listing1 3 5 Breakpoint 1, calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) bt #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 ( gdb ) break calculateFoo Breakpoint 1 at 0x400698 : file listing1 . c , line 34. ( gdb ) run 3 5 Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listing1 3 5 Breakpoint 1 , calculateFoo ( arr = 0x601010 , size = 5 , val = 3 ) at listing1 . c : 34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) bt #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 ( gdb )

As you can see, it prints the exact place where the execution stopped, with all the arguments. However, this information is still somewhat general, as it is lacking information about local variables or the frame pointers. To get information about locals, use ‘backtrace full‘ command, which in our case prints this:

A full backtrace example (gdb) bt full #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 i = 0 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 a = 3 b = 5 foo = 0x601010 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ( gdb ) bt full #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 i = 0 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 a = 3 b = 5 foo = 0x601010 ( gdb )

In most cases, ‘bt‘ or ‘bt full‘ will give you sufficient amount of information about the stack. The detailed data about a given stack frame can be obtained by ‘info frame [framespec]’ command. It will print a complete stack frame data with addresses and caller-saved register values. The framespec parameter can be a frame number or a frame address. Oddly enough, this command will not print the locals, so you may have to use ‘info locals‘ or more elaborate ‘info scope‘ just for that ;). If you want to see the function arguments only, use ‘info args‘. An example of using the mentioned commands:

A complete information about the stack (gdb) bt full #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 i = 0 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 a = 3 b = 5 foo = 0x601010 (gdb) info frame Stack level 0, frame at 0x7fffffffe260: rip = 0x400698 in calculateFoo (listing1.c:34); saved rip = 0x400677 called by frame at 0x7fffffffe290 source language c. Arglist at 0x7fffffffe250, args: arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3 Locals at 0x7fffffffe250, Previous frame's sp is 0x7fffffffe260 Saved registers: rbp at 0x7fffffffe250, rip at 0x7fffffffe258 (gdb) info frame 1 Stack frame at 0x7fffffffe290: rip = 0x400677 in main (listing1.c:25); saved rip = 0x7ffff7a58800 caller of frame at 0x7fffffffe260 source language c. Arglist at 0x7fffffffe280, args: argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368 Locals at 0x7fffffffe280, Previous frame's sp is 0x7fffffffe290 Saved registers: rbp at 0x7fffffffe280, rip at 0x7fffffffe288 (gdb) info locals i = 0 (gdb) info args arr = 0x601010 size = 5 val = 3 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 ( gdb ) bt full #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 i = 0 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 a = 3 b = 5 foo = 0x601010 ( gdb ) info frame Stack level 0 , frame at 0x7fffffffe260 : rip = 0x400698 in calculateFoo ( listing1 . c : 34 ) ; saved rip = 0x400677 called by frame at 0x7fffffffe290 source language c . Arglist at 0x7fffffffe250 , args : arr = 0x601010 , size = 5 , val = 3 Locals at 0x7fffffffe250 , Previous frame 's sp is 0x7fffffffe260 Saved registers: rbp at 0x7fffffffe250, rip at 0x7fffffffe258 (gdb) info frame 1 Stack frame at 0x7fffffffe290: rip = 0x400677 in main (listing1.c:25); saved rip = 0x7ffff7a58800 caller of frame at 0x7fffffffe260 source language c. Arglist at 0x7fffffffe280, args: argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368 Locals at 0x7fffffffe280, Previous frame' s sp is 0x7fffffffe290 Saved registers : rbp at 0x7fffffffe280 , rip at 0x7fffffffe288 ( gdb ) info locals i = 0 ( gdb ) info args arr = 0x601010 size = 5 val = 3 ( gdb )

The ‘info args’, ‘info locals’ and many other GDB commands (like ‘finish’ or ‘return’) will refer to a current stack frame. With ‘frame [framespec]’ command you can select any frame from the stack to operate on as current, by its number or address. You can move ‘up‘ or ‘down‘ by one or more frames on the stack as well. Each of these commands will print the general info about the new current stack frame, like so:

Different methods of stack frame selection (gdb) bt #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 (gdb) up #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 25 calculateFoo(foo, b, a); (gdb) up Initial frame selected; you cannot go up. (gdb) down #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) Bottom (innermost) frame selected; you cannot go down. (gdb) frame #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) frame 0 #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) frame 1 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 25 calculateFoo(foo, b, a); (gdb) frame 2 #0 0x0000000000000000 in ?? () (gdb) frame 0 #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for (int i=0; i < size; i++) { (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 ( gdb ) bt #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 ( gdb ) up #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 25 calculateFoo ( foo , b , a ) ; ( gdb ) up Initial frame selected ; you cannot go up . ( gdb ) down #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) Bottom ( innermost ) frame selected ; you cannot go down . ( gdb ) frame #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) frame 0 #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) frame 1 #1 0x0000000000400677 in main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe368) at listing1.c:25 25 calculateFoo ( foo , b , a ) ; ( gdb ) frame 2 #0 0x0000000000000000 in ?? () ( gdb ) frame 0 #0 calculateFoo (arr=0x601010, size=5, val=3) at listing1.c:34 34 for ( int i = 0 ; i < size ; i ++ ) { ( gdb )

Investigating data

The ‘print‘ (abbr. ‘p‘, alias ‘inspect‘) is one of the commands used for data inspection with GDB. As you might expect, it is more than just a data printer. This command will evaluate and print the result of a given expression that is written in the language of the debugged program. By using an optional /f format specifier you can present the output in one of the following formats:

/x – hexadecimal

/z – zero-padded hex

/d – decimal

/u – unsigned decimal

/o – octal

/t – binary

/f – floating point

/s – string

/c – character

/a – address

A special ‘@‘ operator may be used to show a memory referenced by a pointer as an array, e.g. “print *argv@3” – print 3 consecutive values from an array that starts from argv pointer. Here’s an example of using print command in the wild (using listing1.c):

A print command example (gdb) start 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5: file listing1.c, line 23. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/src/listing1 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=3, argv=0x7fffffffe548) at listing1.c:23 23 if (argc < 3) (gdb) n 26 int a = atoi(argv[1]); (gdb) 27 int b = atoi(argv[2]); (gdb) 29 double *foo = NULL; (gdb) 30 if (b > 0) { (gdb) print a $1 = 3 (gdb) print b $2 = 5 (gdb) print foo $3 = (double *) 0x0 (gdb) print (a+b)/2 $4 = 4 (gdb) print argv $5 = (char **) 0x7fffffffe548 (gdb) print *argv@4 $6 = {0x7fffffffe893 "/home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/src/listing1", 0x7fffffffe8ce "3", 0x7fffffffe8d0 "5", 0x0} (gdb) print *argv@5 $7 = {0x7fffffffe893 "/home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/src/listing1", 0x7fffffffe8ce "3", 0x7fffffffe8d0 "5", 0x0, 0x7fffffffe8d2 "XDG_VTNR=7"} (gdb) print /z a $8 = 0x00000003 (gdb) print /x b $9 = 0x5 (gdb) print /t argc $10 = 11 (gdb) print system("echo abc") abc $11 = 0 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 ( gdb ) start 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e5 : file listing1 . c , line 23. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listings / src / listing1 3 5 Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 3 , argv = 0x7fffffffe548 ) at listing1 . c : 23 23 if ( argc < 3 ) ( gdb ) n 26 int a = atoi ( argv [ 1 ] ) ; ( gdb ) 27 int b = atoi ( argv [ 2 ] ) ; ( gdb ) 29 double * foo = NULL ; ( gdb ) 30 if ( b > 0 ) { ( gdb ) print a $ 1 = 3 ( gdb ) print b $ 2 = 5 ( gdb ) print foo $ 3 = ( double * ) 0x0 ( gdb ) print ( a + b ) / 2 $ 4 = 4 ( gdb ) print argv $ 5 = ( char * * ) 0x7fffffffe548 ( gdb ) print * argv @ 4 $ 6 = { 0x7fffffffe893 "/home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/src/listing1" , 0x7fffffffe8ce "3" , 0x7fffffffe8d0 "5" , 0x0 } ( gdb ) print * argv @ 5 $ 7 = { 0x7fffffffe893 "/home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/src/listing1" , 0x7fffffffe8ce "3" , 0x7fffffffe8d0 "5" , 0x0 , 0x7fffffffe8d2 "XDG_VTNR=7" } ( gdb ) print / z a $ 8 = 0x00000003 ( gdb ) print / x b $ 9 = 0x5 ( gdb ) print / t argc $ 10 = 11 ( gdb ) print system ( "echo abc" ) abc $ 11 = 0 ( gdb )

Since the argument for print is an expression – you can call any of the defined function with it, like in the last example. Because of this nice feature, another alias to print is call. For more information about expressions, please see the GDB Manual.

Interestingly, each printed value looks like a variable assignment. This is because GDB stores each print command output in the value history. Each printed value is assigned an index and is accessible by $index statement. Two convenience values can be used as well – the ‘$‘ and ‘$$‘ values that mean last and second-to-last value printed, respectively. This can be very useful in situations like the following. First, the code:

Listing 3. A list example #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> struct list_node { struct list_node* next; unsigned int blob[1024]; int data; }; struct list_node* add_item(struct list_node* list, int data); void remove_item(struct list_node* list, struct list_node* item); void delete_list(struct list_node* list); int main(int argc, char* argv[]) { struct list_node *list = malloc(sizeof(struct list_node)); list->data=6; add_item(list, 10); add_item(list, 20); add_item(list, 30); struct list_node *tmp = add_item(list, 40); add_item(list, 50); add_item(list, 60); remove_item(list, tmp); add_item(list, 70); delete_list(list); return 0; } struct list_node* add_item(struct list_node* list, int data) { if (!list) return NULL; while (list->next != NULL) list = list->next; list->next = malloc(sizeof(struct list_node)); list->next->data = data; list->next->next = NULL; return list->next; } void remove_item(struct list_node* list, struct list_node* item) { struct list_node* tmpitem = NULL; if (!item || !list) return; if (item->next) tmpitem = item->next; while (list->next != NULL) { if (list->next == item) { free(item); list->next = tmpitem; return; } list = list->next; } } void delete_list(struct list_node* list) { struct list_node* tmp; while(list){ tmp = list->next; free(list); list = tmp; } } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> struct list_node { struct list_node * next ; unsigned int blob [ 1024 ] ; int data ; } ; struct list_node * add_item ( struct list_node * list , int data ) ; void remove_item ( struct list_node * list , struct list_node * item ) ; void delete_list ( struct list_node * list ) ; int main ( int argc , char * argv [ ] ) { struct list_node * list = malloc ( sizeof ( struct list_node ) ) ; list -> data = 6 ; add_item ( list , 10 ) ; add_item ( list , 20 ) ; add_item ( list , 30 ) ; struct list_node * tmp = add_item ( list , 40 ) ; add_item ( list , 50 ) ; add_item ( list , 60 ) ; remove_item ( list , tmp ) ; add_item ( list , 70 ) ; delete_list ( list ) ; return 0 ; } struct list_node * add_item ( struct list_node * list , int data ) { if ( ! list ) return NULL ; while ( list -> next != NULL ) list = list -> next ; list -> next = malloc ( sizeof ( struct list_node ) ) ; list -> next -> data = data ; list -> next -> next = NULL ; return list -> next ; } void remove_item ( struct list_node * list , struct list_node * item ) { struct list_node * tmpitem = NULL ; if ( ! item || ! list ) return ; if ( item -> next ) tmpitem = item -> next ; while ( list -> next != NULL ) { if ( list -> next == item ) { free ( item ) ; list -> next = tmpitem ; return ; } list = list -> next ; } } void delete_list ( struct list_node * list ) { struct list_node * tmp ; while ( list ) { tmp = list -> next ; free ( list ) ; list = tmp ; } }

And the debugging session:

An example of print and value history Reading symbols from ./listing2...done. (gdb) b 45 Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005ff: file listing2.c, line 45. (gdb) r Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing2 Breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe4f8) at listing2.c:45 45 delete_list(list); (gdb) print list $1 = (struct list_node *) 0x601010 (gdb) print *list $2 = {next = 0x602030, blob = {0 <repeats 1024 times>}, data = 6} (gdb) print *$.next $3 = {next = 0x603050, blob = {0 <repeats 1024 times>}, data = 10} (gdb) $4 = {next = 0x604070, blob = {0 <repeats 1024 times>}, data = 20} (gdb) $5 = {next = 0x6060b0, blob = {0 <repeats 1024 times>}, data = 30} (gdb) $6 = {next = 0x6070d0, blob = {0 <repeats 1024 times>}, data = 50} (gdb) $7 = {next = 0x605090, blob = {0 <repeats 1024 times>}, data = 60} (gdb) $8 = {next = 0x0, blob = {4158479448, 32767, 0 <repeats 1022 times>}, data = 70} (gdb) Cannot access memory at address 0x0 (gdb) print $$3 $9 = {next = 0x6060b0, blob = {0 <repeats 1024 times>}, data = 30} (gdb) print $$3.next $10 = (struct list_node *) 0x6070d0 (gdb) print $$3.next $11 = (struct list_node *) 0x605090 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 Reading symbols from . / listing2 . . . done . ( gdb ) b 45 Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005ff : file listing2 . c , line 45. ( gdb ) r Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing2 Breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe4f8 ) at listing2 . c : 45 45 delete_list ( list ) ; ( gdb ) print list $ 1 = ( struct list_node * ) 0x601010 ( gdb ) print * list $ 2 = { next = 0x602030 , blob = { 0 < repeats 1024 times > } , data = 6 } ( gdb ) print * $ . next $ 3 = { next = 0x603050 , blob = { 0 < repeats 1024 times > } , data = 10 } ( gdb ) $ 4 = { next = 0x604070 , blob = { 0 < repeats 1024 times > } , data = 20 } ( gdb ) $ 5 = { next = 0x6060b0 , blob = { 0 < repeats 1024 times > } , data = 30 } ( gdb ) $ 6 = { next = 0x6070d0 , blob = { 0 < repeats 1024 times > } , data = 50 } ( gdb ) $ 7 = { next = 0x605090 , blob = { 0 < repeats 1024 times > } , data = 60 } ( gdb ) $ 8 = { next = 0x0 , blob = { 4158479448 , 32767 , 0 < repeats 1022 times > } , data = 70 } ( gdb ) Cannot access memory at address 0x0 ( gdb ) print $ $ 3 $ 9 = { next = 0x6060b0 , blob = { 0 < repeats 1024 times > } , data = 30 } ( gdb ) print $ $ 3.next $ 10 = ( struct list_node * ) 0x6070d0 ( gdb ) print $ $ 3.next $ 11 = ( struct list_node * ) 0x605090 ( gdb )

In this example session we’re using a previous value from the history to get a list item by pointer and use the “next” pointer to scan through the linked list. Because we’re referring to the “last one” printed value – getting the next item is done just by tapping the Enter key. You can print the value history with a ‘show values n‘ command when necessary. Print command is also extensively configurable. A number of ‘set print …‘ commands are at your disposal to set up the output of print according to your needs, e.g. set print array on will display arrays in a more readable style, or set print null stop on will make print stop printing a string (or an array) whenever NULL character is encountered. There are a lot of these commands. Go and see for yourself, enter ‘set print‘ for a complete list of settings, use the GDB’s built-in help or look them up in the GDB manual.

More in-depth info can be obtained with ‘examine‘ (abbr. ‘x‘) command. It uses the same syntax and format modifiers as print does, and adds some more to control the output, like the number of how many items to examine and a size of an item, e.g. “x /4g var” which means “examine four giant words starting from an address stored in var. The additional size specifiers are: b, h, w, g – byte, halfword (2 bytes), word (4 bytes), giant word (8 bytes), respectively. If no format specifier is entered, examine uses default one – one hexadecimal word.This command also adds an /i format to interpret the data as a target machine instructions. We have already used this – see the disassembly section.This command also sets two convenience variables – $_ (single underscore) is the last address examined whereas $__ (double underscore) is the data pointed by that address. Here are two short examples of what ‘x’ command can do, using slightly modified program from the Listing 3. First, the basic usage:

A basic example of the examine command Reading symbols from ./listing3b...done. (gdb) break 48 Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005fc: file listing3b.c, line 48. (gdb) r Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing3b Breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe538) at listing3b.c:48 48 delete_list(list); (gdb) x list 0x601010: 0x00601040 (gdb) x /4b list 0x601010: 0x40 0x10 0x60 0x00 (gdb) x /2gd list 0x601010: 6295616 0 (gdb) x /2gx list 0x601010: 0x0000000000601040 0x0000000000000000 (gdb) x /2gx list 0x601010: 0x0000000000601040 0x0000000000000000 (gdb) print $_ $1 = (int64_t *) 0x601018 (gdb) print $__ $2 = 0 (gdb) x /4i $pc => 0x4005fc <main+182>: mov -0x8(%rbp),%rax 0x400600 <main+186>: mov %rax,%rdi 0x400603 <main+189>: callq 0x4006fd <delete_list> 0x400608 <main+194>: mov $0x0,%eax (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 Reading symbols from . / listing3b . . . done . ( gdb ) break 48 Breakpoint 1 at 0x4005fc : file listing3b . c , line 48. ( gdb ) r Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing3b Breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe538 ) at listing3b . c : 48 48 delete_list ( list ) ; ( gdb ) x list 0x601010 : 0x00601040 ( gdb ) x / 4b list 0x601010 : 0x40 0x10 0x60 0x00 ( gdb ) x / 2gd list 0x601010 : 6295616 0 ( gdb ) x / 2gx list 0x601010 : 0x0000000000601040 0x0000000000000000 ( gdb ) x / 2gx list 0x601010 : 0x0000000000601040 0x0000000000000000 ( gdb ) print $ _ $ 1 = ( int64_t * ) 0x601018 ( gdb ) print $ _ _ $ 2 = 0 ( gdb ) x / 4i $ pc = > 0x4005fc < main + 182 > : mov - 0x8 ( % rbp ) , % rax 0x400600 < main + 186 > : mov % rax , % rdi 0x400603 < main + 189 > : callq 0x4006fd < delete_list > 0x400608 < main + 194 > : mov $ 0x0 , % eax ( gdb )

And another one – a deep memory inspection of a linked list:

A second example using modified list code (gdb) list 22 17 /* Cristos' Blog - http://cristos.x25.pl */ 18 19 #include <stdio.h> 20 #include <stdlib.h> 21 22 struct list_node { 23 struct list_node* next; 24 unsigned int blob[4]; 25 int data; 26 }; (gdb) x /8w list 0x601010: 0x00601040 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x601020: 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000006 0x00000000 (gdb) 0x601030: 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000031 0x00000000 0x601040: 0x00601070 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000000 (gdb) 0x601050: 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x0000000a 0x00000000 0x601060: 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000031 0x00000000 (gdb) 0x601070: 0x006010a0 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x601080: 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000014 0x00000000 (gdb) print list $1 = (struct list_node *) 0x601010 (gdb) print *list $2 = {next = 0x601040, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 6} (gdb) print *$.next $3 = {next = 0x601070, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 10} (gdb) $4 = {next = 0x6010a0, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 20} (gdb) $5 = {next = 0x601100, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 30} (gdb) $6 = {next = 0x601130, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 50} (gdb) $7 = {next = 0x6010d0, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 60} (gdb) $8 = {next = 0x0, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 70} (gdb) Cannot access memory at address 0x0 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 ( gdb ) list 22 17 /* Cristos' Blog - http://cristos.x25.pl */ 18 19 #include <stdio.h> 20 #include <stdlib.h> 21 22 struct list_node { 23 struct list_node * next ; 24 unsigned int blob [ 4 ] ; 25 int data ; 26 } ; ( gdb ) x / 8w list 0x601010 : 0x00601040 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x601020 : 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000006 0x00000000 ( gdb ) 0x601030 : 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000031 0x00000000 0x601040 : 0x00601070 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000000 ( gdb ) 0x601050 : 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x0000000a 0x00000000 0x601060 : 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000031 0x00000000 ( gdb ) 0x601070 : 0x006010a0 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x601080 : 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000014 0x00000000 ( gdb ) print list $ 1 = ( struct list_node * ) 0x601010 ( gdb ) print * list $ 2 = { next = 0x601040 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 6 } ( gdb ) print * $ . next $ 3 = { next = 0x601070 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 10 } ( gdb ) $ 4 = { next = 0x6010a0 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 20 } ( gdb ) $ 5 = { next = 0x601100 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 30 } ( gdb ) $ 6 = { next = 0x601130 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 50 } ( gdb ) $ 7 = { next = 0x6010d0 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 60 } ( gdb ) $ 8 = { next = 0x0 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 70 } ( gdb ) Cannot access memory at address 0x0 ( gdb )

So, in this example we have found out the exact memory layout of the linked list items (and the list itself of course) using the examine command.

Oftentimes you may want to print a value every step or, more generally, whenever the execution of your program is halted. To save you the effort of printing again and again, a ‘display‘ command is used to automatically display a value of a given expression if it can be evaluated in current context. Each displayed expression is added to the display list which can be printed with ‘info display‘. It uses the same syntax and format modifiers as examine. Since all the auto-displayed items are stored in the list, the operations are similar to, say, breakpoint list. Therefore, you can ‘delete display x‘ (or ‘undisplay x‘ – apparently, whatever displayed can be undisplayed 😉 ), as well as enable/disable display x, where x is a list of display list items to operate on.

An example of display command (gdb) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x400555: file listing3b.c, line 34. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing3b Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe538) at listing3b.c:34 34 struct list_node *list = malloc(sizeof(struct list_node)); (gdb) display list 1: list = (struct list_node *) 0x0 (gdb) display /t *list 2: /t *list = <error: Cannot access memory at address 0x0> (gdb) n 35 list->data=6; 2: /t *list = {next = 0, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 0} 1: list = (struct list_node *) 0x601010 (gdb) 37 add_item(list, 10); 2: /t *list = {next = 0, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 110} 1: list = (struct list_node *) 0x601010 (gdb) 38 add_item(list, 20); 2: /t *list = {next = 11000000001000001000000, blob = {0, 0, 0, 0}, data = 110} 1: list = (struct list_node *) 0x601010 (gdb) info display Auto-display expressions now in effect: Num Enb Expression 2: y /t *list 1: y list (gdb) undisplay 2 (gdb) delete display 1 (gdb) info display There are no auto-display expressions now. (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 ( gdb ) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x400555 : file listing3b . c , line 34. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing3b Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe538 ) at listing3b . c : 34 34 struct list_node * list = malloc ( sizeof ( struct list_node ) ) ; ( gdb ) display list 1 : list = ( struct list_node * ) 0x0 ( gdb ) display / t * list 2 : / t * list = < error : Cannot access memory at address 0x0 > ( gdb ) n 35 list -> data = 6 ; 2 : / t * list = { next = 0 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 0 } 1 : list = ( struct list_node * ) 0x601010 ( gdb ) 37 add_item ( list , 10 ) ; 2 : / t * list = { next = 0 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 110 } 1 : list = ( struct list_node * ) 0x601010 ( gdb ) 38 add_item ( list , 20 ) ; 2 : / t * list = { next = 11000000001000001000000 , blob = { 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 } , data = 110 } 1 : list = ( struct list_node * ) 0x601010 ( gdb ) info display Auto - display expressions now in effect : Num Enb Expression 2 : y / t * list 1 : y list ( gdb ) undisplay 2 ( gdb ) delete display 1 ( gdb ) info display There are no auto - display expressions now . ( gdb )

If you happen to have a GDB compiled with Python extension (most Linux distros have it that way, AFAIK), there’s an interactive command to help you investigate more complicated types in your software. The explore command accepts either an expression or a type name. However, if you don’t know the type of a variable, use explore type variable. Regardless of the extra parameter, you’ll eventually come to the interactive menu that looks like this:

Interactive menu of the explore command Reading symbols from ./listing3b...done. (gdb) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x400555: file listing3b.c, line 34. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing3b Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe538) at listing3b.c:34 34 struct list_node *list = malloc(sizeof(struct list_node)); (gdb) n 35 list->data=6; (gdb) explore list 'list' is a pointer to a value of type 'struct list_node' Continue exploring it as a pointer to a single value [y/n]: y The value of '*list' is a struct/class of type 'struct list_node' with the following fields: next = <Enter 0 to explore this field of type 'struct list_node *'> blob = <Enter 1 to explore this field of type 'unsigned int [4]'> data = 0 .. (Value of type 'int') Enter the field number of choice: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Reading symbols from . / listing3b . . . done . ( gdb ) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x400555 : file listing3b . c , line 34. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing3b Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe538 ) at listing3b . c : 34 34 struct list_node * list = malloc ( sizeof ( struct list_node ) ) ; ( gdb ) n 35 list -> data = 6 ; ( gdb ) explore list 'list' is a pointer to a value of type 'struct list_node' Continue exploring it as a pointer to a single value [ y / n ] : y The value of '*list' is a struct / class of type 'struct list_node' with the following fields : next = < Enter 0 to explore this field of type 'struct list_node *' > blob = < Enter 1 to explore this field of type 'unsigned int [4]' > data = 0 . . ( Value of type 'int' ) Enter the field number of choice :

With this command, you can explore any given type and any given value you can encounter in your programs. However, sometimes an interactive command is a bit unwieldy. If this is the case, both ‘whatis’ and ‘ptype’ commands print the type information about a given expression. The whatis command usage scenario is simple. For example, during a debugging session, you come across a variable or a complicated expression and you want to know the type of it. Simple and effective, at least in easy cases. On the other hand, ‘ptype‘ command gives you way more detailed information about the type or an expression. It substitutes all typedefs by default, and, when using C++, can print method and typedefs defined in class. This behavior is configurable by an additional flags parameter – see help ptype for details. Here’s an example of how to use these commands

A ptype and whatis example Reading symbols from ./listing3b...done. (gdb) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x400555: file listing3b.c, line 34. Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing3b Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe538) at listing3b.c:34 34 struct list_node *list = malloc(sizeof(struct list_node)); (gdb) whatis list type = struct list_node * (gdb) whatis struct list_node type = struct list_node (gdb) ptype list type = struct list_node { struct list_node *next; unsigned int blob[4]; int data; } * (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Reading symbols from . / listing3b . . . done . ( gdb ) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x400555 : file listing3b . c , line 34. Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing3b Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe538 ) at listing3b . c : 34 34 struct list_node * list = malloc ( sizeof ( struct list_node ) ) ; ( gdb ) whatis list type = struct list_node * ( gdb ) whatis struct list_node type = struct list_node ( gdb ) ptype list type = struct list_node { struct list_node * next ; unsigned int blob [ 4 ] ; int data ; } * ( gdb )

Apart from the dedicated data examination commands like print, examine and others, there are several info commands to display data. Your CPU registers and their contents can be printed with info registers, however, this will print only the integer ones. Floating point unit status can be obtained with info float, and, if your CPU has a vector unit, you can print its registers too, by using info vector command. To display a full set of registers in one go, just type info all-registers (or info registers all). You can use print for displaying the registers contents as well, just prefix the register name with $, e.g.: print $rbx or print /t $eflags. Of course, some register based data like the program counter or a stack pointer are universal across the architectures supported by GDB, so there are some convenient aliases for these:

$pc – a program counter

– a program counter $sp – a stack pointer

– a stack pointer $fp – a frame pointer

– a frame pointer $ps – program status word (a.k.a. flags register)

Altering your software

So far we’ve only peeked at the internals of the software being run with GDB. But, no debugger would ever be useful if it hadn’t had the possibility to modify a running piece of software, both data and code-wise. Since GDB is a complete debugger, let’s use it and poke our programs with some numbers, shall we? ;).

Modifying variables and registers

To set any variable visible in current context, use set var VARIABLE_NAME=VALUE to do so. If the variable name is not ambiguous (it doesn’t collide with the other set command names), the ‘var’ part may be omitted. An arbitrary memory address may be used instead of a variable name, but it must be cast to a correct type using the GDB cast syntax. Here we have a Listing 4, and, let’s use this one for some ultimate peeking and poking 😉

Listing 4. More complicated data structure for peeking and poking :) #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #define MAX_STR_LEN (40) #define MAX_ARR_LEN (4) union the_union { unsigned int dword; unsigned short word; unsigned char byte; }; struct floating_point { float singleprec; double doubleprec; }; struct nice_struct { union the_union uni_data; double realvalue; char string[MAX_STR_LEN]; struct floating_point fpdata; }; int main(int argc, char* argv[]) { struct nice_struct* ns_arr; ns_arr = malloc(MAX_ARR_LEN*sizeof(struct nice_struct)); for (int i=0; i < MAX_ARR_LEN; i++) { ns_arr[i].uni_data.dword = 0xFFFFFF00 + i; ns_arr[i].fpdata.doubleprec = i + 0.123456789; ns_arr[i].fpdata.singleprec = 2.0f*i + 0.666f; ns_arr[i].realvalue = i * 0.0002; snprintf(ns_arr[i].string, MAX_STR_LEN, "This is object no. %d", i); } struct nice_struct nss[MAX_ARR_LEN]; for (int i=0; i < MAX_ARR_LEN; i++) { nss[i].uni_data.byte = i; nss[i].fpdata.doubleprec = i * 0.24680246; nss[i].fpdata.singleprec = i * 0.1f; nss[i].realvalue = nss[i].fpdata.doubleprec * nss[i].fpdata.singleprec; snprintf(nss[i].string, MAX_STR_LEN, "This is array index no %d", i); } free(ns_arr); return 0; } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #define MAX_STR_LEN (40) #define MAX_ARR_LEN (4) union the_union { unsigned int dword ; unsigned short word ; unsigned char byte ; } ; struct floating_point { float singleprec ; double doubleprec ; } ; struct nice_struct { union the_union uni_data ; double realvalue ; char string [ MAX_STR_LEN ] ; struct floating_point fpdata ; } ; int main ( int argc , char * argv [ ] ) { struct nice_struct * ns_arr ; ns_arr = malloc ( MAX_ARR_LEN * sizeof ( struct nice_struct ) ) ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < MAX_ARR_LEN ; i ++ ) { ns_arr [ i ] . uni_data . dword = 0xFFFFFF00 + i ; ns_arr [ i ] . fpdata . doubleprec = i + 0.123456789 ; ns_arr [ i ] . fpdata . singleprec = 2.0f * i + 0.666f ; ns_arr [ i ] . realvalue = i * 0.0002 ; snprintf ( ns_arr [ i ] . string , MAX_STR_LEN , "This is object no. %d" , i ) ; } struct nice_struct nss [ MAX_ARR_LEN ] ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < MAX_ARR_LEN ; i ++ ) { nss [ i ] . uni_data . byte = i ; nss [ i ] . fpdata . doubleprec = i * 0.24680246 ; nss [ i ] . fpdata . singleprec = i * 0.1f ; nss [ i ] . realvalue = nss [ i ] . fpdata . doubleprec * nss [ i ] . fpdata . singleprec ; snprintf ( nss [ i ] . string , MAX_STR_LEN , "This is array index no %d" , i ) ; } free ( ns_arr ) ; return 0 ; }

Let’s start with something simple – print some values and then change them using various expressions:

Printing stuff from listing 4. Reading symbols from ./listing4...done. (gdb) break 56 (gdb) set print array (gdb) set print array-indexes (gdb) r Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing4 Breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe538) at listing4.c:57 57 for (int i=0; i < MAX_ARR_LEN; i++) { (gdb) print ns_arr $1 = (struct nice_struct *) 0x601010 (gdb) print *$ $2 = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967040, word = 65280, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = "This is object no. 0", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009, doubleprec = 0.123456789}} (gdb) print $@3 $3 = {[0] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967040, word = 65280, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = "This is object no. 0", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009, doubleprec = 0.123456789}}, [1] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967041, word = 65281, byte = 1 '01'}, realvalue = 0.00020000000000000001, string = "This is object no. 1", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 2.66599989, doubleprec = 1.123456789}}, [2] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967042, word = 65282, byte = 2 '02'}, realvalue = 0.00040000000000000002, string = "This is object no. 2", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 4.66599989, doubleprec = 2.123456789}}} (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 Reading symbols from . / listing4 . . . done . ( gdb ) break 56 ( gdb ) set print array ( gdb ) set print array - indexes ( gdb ) r Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing4 Breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe538 ) at listing4 . c : 57 57 for ( int i = 0 ; i < MAX_ARR_LEN ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) print ns _ arr $ 1 = ( struct nice_struct * ) 0x601010 ( gdb ) print * $ $ 2 = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967040 , word = 65280 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = "This is object no. 0" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009 , doubleprec = 0.123456789 } } ( gdb ) print $ @ 3 $ 3 = { [ 0 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967040 , word = 65280 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = "This is object no. 0" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009 , doubleprec = 0.123456789 } } , [ 1 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967041 , word = 65281 , byte = 1 '01' } , realvalue = 0.00020000000000000001 , string = "This is object no. 1" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 2.66599989 , doubleprec = 1.123456789 } } , [ 2 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967042 , word = 65282 , byte = 2 '02' } , realvalue = 0.00040000000000000002 , string = "This is object no. 2" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 4.66599989 , doubleprec = 2.123456789 } } } ( gdb )

And now, the change part:

Changing some values (gdb) set ns_arr[2].string="I have changed the string!" (gdb) set ns_arr[2].uni_data.dword=0x11223344 (gdb) set ns_arr[2].fpdata.doubleprec=0.0 (gdb) print ns_arr[2] $4 = {uni_data = {dword = 287454020, word = 13124, byte = 68 'D'}, realvalue = 0.00040000000000000002, string = "I have changed the string!", '00' <repeats 13 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 4.66599989, doubleprec = 0}} (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ( gdb ) set ns_arr [ 2 ] . string = "I have changed the string!" ( gdb ) set ns_arr [ 2 ] . uni_data . dword = 0x11223344 ( gdb ) set ns_arr [ 2 ] . fpdata . doubleprec = 0.0 ( gdb ) print ns_arr [ 2 ] $ 4 = { uni_data = { dword = 287454020 , word = 13124 , byte = 68 'D' } , realvalue = 0.00040000000000000002 , string = "I have changed the string!" , '00' < repeats 13 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 4.66599989 , doubleprec = 0 } } ( gdb )

Well, nothing to it, it works as expected :). However, remember that the you assign a return value of an expression, so you can do more crazy things with this, like (restarting from before the change part):

Using a convenience variable with inferior allocated memory (gdb) set $tmp = (struct nice_struct*) calloc(3, sizeof(struct nice_struct)) (gdb) print *ns_arr@3 $1 = {[0] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967040, word = 65280, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = "This is object no. 0", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009, doubleprec = 0.123456789}}, [1] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967041, word = 65281, byte = 1 '01'}, realvalue = 0.00020000000000000001, string = "This is object no. 1", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 2.66599989, doubleprec = 1.123456789}}, [2] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967042, word = 65282, byte = 2 '02'}, realvalue = 0.00040000000000000002, string = "This is object no. 2", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 4.66599989, doubleprec = 2.123456789}}} (gdb) set var ns_arr=$tmp (gdb) print *ns_arr@3 $2 = {[0] = {uni_data = {dword = 0, word = 0, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = '00' <repeats 39 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 0, doubleprec = 0}}, [1] = {uni_data = {dword = 0, word = 0, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = '00' <repeats 39 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 0, doubleprec = 0}}, [2] = {uni_data = {dword = 0, word = 0, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = '00' <repeats 39 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 0, doubleprec = 0}}} (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 ( gdb ) set $ tmp = ( struct nice_struct * ) calloc ( 3 , sizeof ( struct nice_struct ) ) ( gdb ) print * ns_arr @ 3 $ 1 = { [ 0 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967040 , word = 65280 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = "This is object no. 0" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009 , doubleprec = 0.123456789 } } , [ 1 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967041 , word = 65281 , byte = 1 '01' } , realvalue = 0.00020000000000000001 , string = "This is object no. 1" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 2.66599989 , doubleprec = 1.123456789 } } , [ 2 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967042 , word = 65282 , byte = 2 '02' } , realvalue = 0.00040000000000000002 , string = "This is object no. 2" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 4.66599989 , doubleprec = 2.123456789 } } } ( gdb ) set var ns_arr = $ tmp ( gdb ) print * ns_arr @ 3 $ 2 = { [ 0 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 0 , word = 0 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = '00' < repeats 39 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0 , doubleprec = 0 } } , [ 1 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 0 , word = 0 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = '00' < repeats 39 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0 , doubleprec = 0 } } , [ 2 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 0 , word = 0 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = '00' < repeats 39 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0 , doubleprec = 0 } } } ( gdb )

In this case we’re using a convenience variable $tmp – a weakly and dynamically typed variable managed by GDB. These variables exists within the GDB – your program is not affected by them whatsoever. Thus, these are free to use as a placeholders, temporaries, what have you. GDB offers convenience functions as well – these are defined inside the GDB and may be used in any expression. Use “show convenience” to list all the convenience variables and functions, including ones predefined by GDB. See the manual for more details on them.

In the example above we allocate a new, 3 element array of struct nice_struct and assign its address to the $tmp convenience variable. Then, after printing out the original array, we assign this address to the original variable. To confirm that it has changed, we print the ns_arr again. With this technique it is possible to switch the data the inferior operates on dynamically during the debugging session.

If you don’t have a symbolic variable available (e.g. no debugging symbols are available), an address-based approach to altering data is presented below:

Setting a variable using an address (gdb) print *0x601010 $3 = -256 (gdb) set {int}0x601010=0x12345678 (gdb) print *0x601010 $4 = 305419896 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 ( gdb ) print * 0x601010 $ 3 = - 256 ( gdb ) set { int } 0x601010 = 0x12345678 ( gdb ) print * 0x601010 $ 4 = 305419896 ( gdb )

Note that a raw address is a simple literal, it’s not a l-value and cannot be assigned. Therefore, it has to be cast to a desired type before assignment with the brackets notation, like {int}.

Remember that all registers can be printed with ‘print’ and prefixing their name with a $. The good news is, the registers can be poked with arbitrary values with set. For example, to make the program jump to another code location, set your program counter value to a new one, like so:

A program counter jump example (gdb) p $pc $1 = (void (*)()) 0x4006f0 <main+346> (gdb) info line Line 57 of "listing4.c" starts at address 0x4006f0 <main+346> and ends at 0x4006fc <main+358>. (gdb) set $pc=0x4006fc (gdb) info line Line 58 of "listing4.c" starts at address 0x4006fc <main+358> and ends at 0x400720 <main+394>. (gdb) p $pc $2 = (void (*)()) 0x4006fc <main+358> 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 ( gdb ) p $ pc $ 1 = ( void ( * ) ( ) ) 0x4006f0 < main + 346 > ( gdb ) info line Line 57 of "listing4.c" starts at address 0x4006f0 < main + 346 > and ends at 0x4006fc < main + 358 > . ( gdb ) set $ pc = 0x4006fc ( gdb ) info line Line 58 of "listing4.c" starts at address 0x4006fc < main + 358 > and ends at 0x400720 < main + 394 > . ( gdb ) p $ pc $ 2 = ( void ( * ) ( ) ) 0x4006fc < main + 358 >

Memory dump and restore

If you have to examine (or even change) a larger chunks of memory, you can dump a memory region (and even single variables and expression results) to a file and restore it later. This is done with the dump/append and restore commands. Let’s dump 3 out of 4 elements of the ns_arr array:

Creating a memory dump Reading symbols from listing4...done. (gdb) b 56 Breakpoint 1 at 0x4006f0: file listing4.c, line 56. (gdb) r Starting program: /home/cristos/devel/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing4 Breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe538) at listing4.c:57 57 for (int i=0; i < MAX_ARR_LEN; i++) { (gdb) p ns_arr $1 = (struct nice_struct *) 0x601010 (gdb) p sizeof(struct nice_struct)*3 $2 = 216 (gdb) dump memory raw.mem 0x601010 0x601010+216 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Reading symbols from listing4 . . . done . ( gdb ) b 56 Breakpoint 1 at 0x4006f0 : file listing4 . c , line 56. ( gdb ) r Starting program : / home / cristos / devel / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing4 Breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe538 ) at listing4 . c : 57 57 for ( int i = 0 ; i < MAX_ARR_LEN ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) p ns _ arr $ 1 = ( struct nice_struct * ) 0x601010 ( gdb ) p sizeof ( struct nice_struct ) * 3 $ 2 = 216 ( gdb ) dump memory raw . mem 0x601010 0x601010 + 216

Next, lets print the contents of the dump file:

A hexdump of the file [cristos@tesla gdbtutorial]$ hexdump -C mem.raw 00000000 00 ff ff ff 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 |................| 00000010 54 68 69 73 20 69 73 20 6f 62 6a 65 63 74 20 6e |This is object n| 00000020 6f 2e 20 30 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 |o. 0............| 00000030 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 fa 7e 2a 3f 00 00 00 00 |.........~*?....| 00000040 5f 63 39 37 dd 9a bf 3f 01 ff ff ff 00 00 00 00 |_c97...?........| 00000050 2d 43 1c eb e2 36 2a 3f 54 68 69 73 20 69 73 20 |-C...6*?This is | 00000060 6f 62 6a 65 63 74 20 6e 6f 2e 20 31 00 00 00 00 |object no. 1....| 00000070 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 |................| 00000080 be 9f 2a 40 00 00 00 00 36 96 73 d3 ad f9 f1 3f |..*@....6.s....?| 00000090 02 ff ff ff 00 00 00 00 2d 43 1c eb e2 36 3a 3f |........-C...6:?| 000000a0 54 68 69 73 20 69 73 20 6f 62 6a 65 63 74 20 6e |This is object n| 000000b0 6f 2e 20 32 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 |o. 2............| 000000c0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 df 4f 95 40 00 00 00 00 |.........O.@....| 000000d0 1b cb b9 e9 d6 fc 00 40 |.......@| 000000d8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 [ cristos @ tesla gdbtutorial ] $ hexdump - C mem . raw 00000000 00 ff ff ff 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 | . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . | 00000010 54 68 69 73 20 69 73 20 6f 62 6a 65 63 74 20 6e | This is object n | 00000020 6f 2e 20 30 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 | o . 0............ | 00000030 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 fa 7e 2a 3f 00 00 00 00 | . . . . . . . . . ~ * ? . . . . | 00000040 5f 63 39 37 dd 9a bf 3f 01 ff ff ff 00 00 00 00 | _c97 . . . ? . . . . . . . . | 00000050 2d 43 1c eb e2 36 2a 3f 54 68 69 73 20 69 73 20 | - C . . . 6 * ? This is | 00000060 6f 62 6a 65 63 74 20 6e 6f 2e 20 31 00 00 00 00 | object no . 1.... | 00000070 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 | . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . | 00000080 be 9f 2a 40 00 00 00 00 36 96 73 d3 ad f9 f1 3f | . . * @ . . . . 6.s.... ? | 00000090 02 ff ff ff 00 00 00 00 2d 43 1c eb e2 36 3a 3f | . . . . . . . . - C . . . 6 : ? | 000000a0 54 68 69 73 20 69 73 20 6f 62 6a 65 63 74 20 6e | This is object n | 000000b0 6f 2e 20 32 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 | o . 2............ | 000000c0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 df 4f 95 40 00 00 00 00 | . . . . . . . . . O . @ . . . . | 000000d0 1b cb b9 e9 d6 fc 00 40 | . . . . . . . @ | 000000d8

Now we can zero-out this part of the ns_arr:

Zeroing a part of an array (gdb) call memset(ns_arr, 0, 216) $3 = 6295568 (gdb) set print array (gdb) set print array-indexes (gdb) p *ns_arr@4 $4 = {[0] = {uni_data = {dword = 0, word = 0, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = '00' <repeats 39 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 0, doubleprec = 0}}, [1] = {uni_data = {dword = 0, word = 0, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = '00' <repeats 39 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 0, doubleprec = 0}}, [2] = {uni_data = {dword = 0, word = 0, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = '00' <repeats 39 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 0, doubleprec = 0}}, [3] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967043, word = 65283, byte = 3 '03'}, realvalue = 0.00060000000000000006, string = "This is object no. 3", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 6.66599989, doubleprec = 3.123456789}}} (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 ( gdb ) call memset ( ns_arr , 0 , 216 ) $ 3 = 6295568 ( gdb ) set print array ( gdb ) set print array - indexes ( gdb ) p * ns_arr @ 4 $ 4 = { [ 0 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 0 , word = 0 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = '00' < repeats 39 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0 , doubleprec = 0 } } , [ 1 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 0 , word = 0 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = '00' < repeats 39 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0 , doubleprec = 0 } } , [ 2 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 0 , word = 0 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = '00' < repeats 39 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0 , doubleprec = 0 } } , [ 3 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967043 , word = 65283 , byte = 3 '03' } , realvalue = 0.00060000000000000006 , string = "This is object no. 3" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 6.66599989 , doubleprec = 3.123456789 } } } ( gdb )

Now we can restore the array from file:

Restoring an array (gdb) restore mem.raw binary 0x601010 Restoring binary file mem.raw into memory (0x601010 to 0x6010e8) (gdb) p *ns_arr@4 $5 = {[0] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967040, word = 65280, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = "This is object no. 0", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009, doubleprec = 0.123456789}}, [1] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967041, word = 65281, byte = 1 '01'}, realvalue = 0.00020000000000000001, string = "This is object no. 1", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 2.66599989, doubleprec = 1.123456789}}, [2] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967042, word = 65282, byte = 2 '02'}, realvalue = 0.00040000000000000002, string = "This is object no. 2", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 4.66599989, doubleprec = 2.123456789}}, [3] = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967043, word = 65283, byte = 3 '03'}, realvalue = 0.00060000000000000006, string = "This is object no. 3", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = {singleprec = 6.66599989, doubleprec = 3.123456789}}} (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ( gdb ) restore mem . raw binary 0x601010 Restoring binary file mem . raw into memory ( 0x601010 to 0x6010e8 ) ( gdb ) p * ns_arr @ 4 $ 5 = { [ 0 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967040 , word = 65280 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = "This is object no. 0" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009 , doubleprec = 0.123456789 } } , [ 1 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967041 , word = 65281 , byte = 1 '01' } , realvalue = 0.00020000000000000001 , string = "This is object no. 1" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 2.66599989 , doubleprec = 1.123456789 } } , [ 2 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967042 , word = 65282 , byte = 2 '02' } , realvalue = 0.00040000000000000002 , string = "This is object no. 2" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 4.66599989 , doubleprec = 2.123456789 } } , [ 3 ] = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967043 , word = 65283 , byte = 3 '03' } , realvalue = 0.00060000000000000006 , string = "This is object no. 3" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 6.66599989 , doubleprec = 3.123456789 } } } ( gdb )

A very powerful and useful feature, this is. Apart from raw binary dump/restore, there are several binary data formats available, including the ubiquitous Intel HEX. Please refer to the GDB Manual or embedded GDB help for more details about these command.

Code injection

With brand new, shiny GCC version 5.0 and GDB 7.9 comes a very interesting feature of on-demand code compilation and injection into the inferior. New commands – ‘compile code‘ and ‘compile file‘ will compile the code entered at the GDB prompt or from the provided file, respectively. If the compilation is successful, GDB will inject and execute the code in the inferior space. Thus, all the types, variables and functions are available to the injected code in a given context. You can do whatever you want do with them, as you would in normal C code. After execution, everything gets cleaned up, so the injected code and newly created objects (types, variables, functions) are deleted from the inferior space.

Because I don’t want to install GCC 5 on my Arch Linux machine yet, I made the example below using virtualized Debian Sid with GCC 5 from the experimental repository. at the time of writing this (March 25th, 2015), due to a bug in GDB 7.9 I had to compile the GDB from the latest source with this patch to make code injection working.

Now, having our Listing 4. handy, let’s mess around with the code injection:

Code injection example Reading symbols from ../../gdbtutorial/listing4...done. (gdb) b 56 Breakpoint 1 at 0x4006e6: file listing4.c, line 56. (gdb) r Starting program: /home/cristos/gdbtutorial/listing4 Breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffebd8) at listing4.c:57 57 for (int i=0; i < MAX_ARR_LEN; i++) { (gdb) print *ns_arr $1 = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967040, word = 65280, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = "This is object no. 0", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009, doubleprec = 0.123456789}} (gdb) compile struct nice_struct* tmp=ns_arr; printf("str: %sn", tmp->string); strcpy(tmp->string, "compiled string"); printf("str2: %sn", tmp->string); str: This is object no. 0 str2: compiled string (gdb) print *ns_arr $2 = {uni_data = {dword = 4294967040, word = 65280, byte = 0 '00'}, realvalue = 0, string = "compiled string00o. 0", '00' <repeats 19 times>, fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009, doubleprec = 0.123456789}} 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Reading symbols from . . / . . / gdbtutorial / listing4 . . . done . ( gdb ) b 56 Breakpoint 1 at 0x4006e6 : file listing4 . c , line 56. ( gdb ) r Starting program : / home / cristos / gdbtutorial / listing4 Breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffebd8 ) at listing4 . c : 57 57 for ( int i = 0 ; i < MAX_ARR_LEN ; i ++ ) { ( gdb ) print * ns _ arr $ 1 = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967040 , word = 65280 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = "This is object no. 0" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009 , doubleprec = 0.123456789 } } ( gdb ) compile struct nice_struct * tmp = ns_arr ; printf ( "str: %sn" , tmp -> string ) ; strcpy ( tmp -> string , "compiled string" ) ; printf ( "str2: %sn" , tmp -> string ) ; str : This is object no . 0 str2 : compiled string ( gdb ) print * ns _ arr $ 2 = { uni_data = { dword = 4294967040 , word = 65280 , byte = 0 '00' } , realvalue = 0 , string = "compiled string00o. 0" , '00' < repeats 19 times > , fpdata = { singleprec = 0.666000009 , doubleprec = 0.123456789 } }

In this example a small piece of code is compiled, injected and executed on behalf of the inferior process. With this feature, a C code can be written to be executed on-demand during debugging session and help you to, say, test different algorithms or use more elaborate logic to modify the data in your program. Another great tool in the toolbox :).

Binary patching

By default, GDB opens executables and core files in read-only mode to prevent permanent modifications of the code. This can be changed either with ‘–write‘ command line switch or with ‘set write on‘ command. When using the latter, you have to re-read the executable file with ‘exec-file‘.

At the time of writing, GDB 7.9 has a bug that messes up the executable structure – just entering ‘gdb –write ./executable_file’ and quitting immediately will render the file in useless. Because of that, I made the following example using a vanilla CentOS 7 on a VM, with GDB 7.6.1-57.el7.

Let’s try binary patching on our listing4 executable. To make it simple, let’s try changing the amount of memory allocated by malloc() call. First, we have to find the address to change

Binary patching 101 - getting the address Reading symbols from /home/cristos/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing4...done. (gdb) set disassemble-next-line "on", "off" or "auto" expected. (gdb) set disassemble-next-line on (gdb) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e8: file listing4.c, line 46. Starting program: /home/cristos/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/./listing4 Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe3c8) at listing4.c:46 46 ns_arr = malloc(MAX_ARR_LEN*sizeof(struct nice_struct)); => 0x00000000004005e8 <main+24>: bf 20 01 00 00 mov $0x120,%edi 0x00000000004005ed <main+29>: e8 de fe ff ff callq 0x4004d0 <malloc@plt> 0x00000000004005f2 <main+34>: 48 89 45 f0 mov %rax,-0x10(%rbp) Missing separate debuginfos, use: debuginfo-install glibc-2.17-55.el7_0.5.x86_64 (gdb) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Reading symbols from / home / cristos / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing4 . . . done . ( gdb ) set disassemble - next - line "on" , "off" or "auto" expected . ( gdb ) set disassemble - next - line on ( gdb ) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e8 : file listing4 . c , line 46. Starting program : / home / cristos / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / . / listing4 Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe3c8 ) at listing4 . c : 46 46 ns_arr = malloc ( MAX_ARR_LEN * sizeof ( struct nice_struct ) ) ; = > 0x00000000004005e8 < main + 24 > : bf 20 01 00 00 mov $ 0x120 , % edi 0x00000000004005ed < main + 29 > : e8 de fe ff ff callq 0x4004d0 < malloc @ plt > 0x00000000004005f2 < main + 34 > : 48 89 45 f0 mov % rax , - 0x10 ( % rbp ) Missing separate debuginfos , use : debuginfo - install glibc - 2.17 - 55.el7_0.5.x86_64 ( gdb )

We have stopped before the malloc() call. In the disassembled output we can see that the mov $0x120, %edi instruction at the address 0x4005e8 places the “size” argument for malloc() into the %edi register before making a “callq” to the glibc’s malloc implementation (see the the x86_64 System V ABI for more details about function calls and parameter passing). So, the address of the value to change is 0x4005e8+1 byte. Let’s change this single byte to make 0x166 instead of 0x120:

Binary patching 101 - changing the instruction [cristos@edison gdbtutorial]$ gdb --write ./listing4 [...] Reading symbols from /home/cristos/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing4...done. (gdb) set {unsigned char}0x4005e9=0x66 (gdb) quit 1 2 3 4 5 [ cristos @ edison gdbtutorial ] $ gdb -- write . / listing4 [ . . . ] Reading symbols from / home / cristos / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing4 . . . done . ( gdb ) set { unsigned char } 0x4005e9 = 0x66 ( gdb ) quit

Nothing to it ;). Now, let’s re-run our patched version to check it:

Binary patching 101 - patched executable disassembly [cristos@edison gdbtutorial]$ gdb ./listing4 [...] Reading symbols from /home/cristos/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/listing4...done. (gdb) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e8: file listing4.c, line 46. Starting program: /home/cristos/gdb_crash_course/listings/gdbtutorial/./listing4 Temporary breakpoint 1, main (argc=1, argv=0x7fffffffe3c8) at listing4.c:46 46 ns_arr = malloc(MAX_ARR_LEN*sizeof(struct nice_struct)); Missing separate debuginfos, use: debuginfo-install glibc-2.17-55.el7_0.5.x86_64 (gdb) disas /r Dump of assembler code for function main: 0x00000000004005d0 <+0>: 55 push %rbp 0x00000000004005d1 <+1>: 48 89 e5 mov %rsp,%rbp 0x00000000004005d4 <+4>: 48 81 ec 40 01 00 00 sub $0x140,%rsp 0x00000000004005db <+11>: 89 bd cc fe ff ff mov %edi,-0x134(%rbp) 0x00000000004005e1 <+17>: 48 89 b5 c0 fe ff ff mov %rsi,-0x140(%rbp) => 0x00000000004005e8 <+24>: bf 66 01 00 00 mov $0x166,%edi 0x00000000004005ed <+29>: e8 de fe ff ff callq 0x4004d0 <malloc@plt> [...] ---Type <return> to continue, or q <return> to quit--- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 [ cristos @ edison gdbtutorial ] $ gdb . / listing4 [ . . . ] Reading symbols from / home / cristos / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / listing4 . . . done . ( gdb ) start Temporary breakpoint 1 at 0x4005e8 : file listing4 . c , line 46. Starting program : / home / cristos / gdb_crash_course / listings / gdbtutorial / . / listing4 Temporary breakpoint 1 , main ( argc = 1 , argv = 0x7fffffffe3c8 ) at listing4 . c : 46 46 ns_arr = malloc ( MAX_ARR_LEN * sizeof ( struct nice_struct ) ) ; Missing separate debuginfos , use : debuginfo - install glibc - 2.17 - 55.el7_0.5.x86_64 ( gdb ) disas / r Dump of assembler code for function main : 0x00000000004005d0 < + 0 > : 55 push % rbp 0x00000000004005d1 < + 1 > : 48 89 e5 mov % rsp , % rbp 0x00000000004005d4 < + 4 > : 48 81 ec 40 01 00 00 sub $ 0x140 , % rsp 0x00000000004005db < + 11 > : 89 bd cc fe ff ff mov % edi , - 0x134 ( % rbp ) 0x00000000004005e1 < + 17 > : 48 89 b5 c0 fe ff ff mov % rsi , - 0x140 ( % rbp ) = > 0x00000000004005e8 < + 24 > : bf 66 01 00 00 mov $ 0x166 , % edi 0x00000000004005ed < + 29 > : e8 de fe ff ff callq 0x4004d0 < malloc @ plt > [ . . . ] -- - Type < return > to continue , or q < return > to quit -- -

Great, we have made a binary patched executable! With this technique you can make permanent modifications to the binary code, crack software, or, in other words – “fix a misbehaving application for which you don’t have a source code” ;).

Happy ending

Phew! That was a long one, wasn’t it 😉 ?.

I really hope that this article will give you a head start with debugging using GDB on Linux. I am aware that I’ve only scratched the surface in many places, so, if you need more information – grab the GNU GDB Manual, which may be already supplied as infopages in your distro. GDB Documentation page is loaded with heaps of materials as well, including standarization documents, ABI documents, GDB internals and more. Of course, the ultimate source of information is the source code, which can be pulled from git://sourceware.org/git/binutils-gdb.git.

Thank you for visiting my blog, and, as always, stay tuned for more (hopefully shorter and meatier :P) articles

Cheers,

Cristos